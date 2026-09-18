Europa League: Juventus crushes NEC, while Bournemouth stuns Spain

The opening matchday of the new season in the Europa League, the continent's second most prestigious club competition, kicked off with a true festival of goals and unexpected sensations. Playing in front of millions of football fans in Turin, Italy's Juventus convincingly thrashed the Netherlands' NEC, celebrating a crushing 5-0 victory. In the match, Nico Gonzalez, Alaybergovich, Cole Palmer (Voltemade), defender Çelik, and substitute Randal Kolo Muani each scored a goal, completely tearing apart the opponent's defense.

English clubs also demonstrated their strength in the European arenas: while Crystal Palace put 4 unanswered goals past Poland's Lech in London, modest Bournemouth, making a trip to Spain, brought Real Sociedad to their knees with a 2-1 victory in San Sebastián, recording one of the biggest sensations of the tournament. In Istanbul, Beşiktaş crushed French giants Marseille 4-1, while in Scotland, Celtic lost at home to Ferencváros 1-3.

Well, does such an attacking performance in Turin confirm that Juventus is the main favorite for the Europa League trophy, can Premier League teams conquer this tournament, and what caused Real Sociedad's home defeat?

"5-0 in Turin and the London Express": Details of the central matches

Overview of the high-scoring matches within the 1st matchday:

Juventus 5-0 NEC (5 goals into the Dutch net): Nico Gonzalez opened the scoring as early as the 9th minute, Alaybergovich increased the lead in the 24th, and Voltemade successfully converted a penalty in the 35th; in the second half, Çelik (75) and Kolo Muani (82) brought the score to a rout;

Crystal Palace 4-0 Lech (Poles crushed): Pino (10), Richards (27), and Larsen (34) settled the matter for the Londoners in the first half itself, with Eddie Nketiah (89) putting the final exclamation point at the end of the game;

Real Sociedad 1-2 Bournemouth (Sensation in Spain): The English club took a 2-0 lead thanks to quick goals from Justin Kluivert (11) and Ryan (20); despite Gómez narrowing the deficit in the 58th minute, the Basques could not escape defeat;

Beşiktaş 4-1 Marseille (Shock in Turkey): Fakili, Václav, Murilo, and Poku secured a confident victory for Turkish fans against the French club (Abdallah's lone goal could not save Marseille);

Celtic 1-3 Ferencváros (Shock in Glasgow): The Hungarian champions defeated the Scottish giants away from home thanks to goals from Bamidele, Zachariassen, and Arzani.

Tactical triumph of Juventus and Bournemouth: Line-by-line analysis

Conclusions of football experts following the matches:

The renewed squad of the Turinese: Grabara in goal, Lucumí and Kalulu standing firm in defense, perfectly orchestrating attacks through the creative actions of Douglas Luiz and Voltemade in the center; substitutes Kolo Muani and Conceição wore down the opponent in the final minutes;

Bournemouth's pragmatic counterattacks: Although the English team conceded possession to the Spaniards, they surprised the opponent's defense with lightning-fast raids down the flanks by Kluivert and Ryan;

Chaos in Marseille's defense: Due to gross defensive errors in Istanbul's "hot" atmosphere, the French club conceded 4 goals all at once.

Standings and intrigue: Lessons of the 1st matchday

The start of the struggle in the Europa League provides the following conclusions:

Juventus as the main contender: Winning with a 5-goal margin, the Italian giant immediately took the top spot in the competition standings, sending a signal towards the main trophy;

Bold march of Premier League teams: The confident starts of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth demonstrated the potential of English clubs to claim top honors not only in the Champions League but also in the Europa League this season.

The high scores and unexpected defeats recorded as early as the 1st matchday of the Europa League show that this year's continental matches will be much more intense and uncompromising than previous ones.

In your opinion, can Juventus be called the absolute favorite for the Europa League trophy after their 5-0 victory in Turin? Can English teams like Bournemouth and Crystal Palace reach the final in European competitions? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this hot goal show in the Europa League with all football fans and your friends!