In La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in Malaga

Two important clashes from Matchday 6 of the Spanish La Liga seriously altered the balance in the championship standings. Playing in front of their home fans in Seville, Manuel Pellegrini's men — Betis — hosted Getafe and secured a valuable 1:0 victory in a tense and fiercely contested match. The fate of the match was decided by a lone goal scored by Abde Ezzalzouli in the final seconds of the first half.

Following this crucial success, the "verdiblancos" brought their points tally to 15, rising to 3rd place in the tournament table and continuing their pursuit of Barcelona and Real Madrid. In another simultaneously held hot matchup, Villarreal traveled to Malaga and displayed true character and a classic comeback: after falling behind to Carlos's goal in the 12th minute, the "Yellow Submarine" defeated the hosts 3:1 thanks to the brilliance of Moleiro and Gueye (brace).

So, how realistic are Betis's championship ambitions, how is Villarreal climbing out of the lower part of the standings, and why did Mario Martin's red card leave Getafe helpless?

"Abde's strike and Martin's dismissal": Dramatic 1:0 in Seville

The best moments of the match between Betis and Getafe:

The decisive strike in the 45th minute: Near the end of the first half, Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli broke through the opponent's defense and gifted Betis an important victory;

The strength of Isco and Ceballos: Displaying activity in the center of the pitch, Isco and his substitute Dani Ceballos maintained the team's initiative until the end;

87th minute — red card: Failing to control his nerves at the end of the match, Getafe player Mario Martin was sent off, shattering the visitors' plans for a final onslaught;

15 points and 3rd place: The Seville club joined the ranks of La Liga leaders, firmly establishing themselves in the race for the championship and a Champions League spot.

The comeback in Malaga: The "Yellow Submarine's" 5-minute storm

Chronicle and tactical turns of the Malaga — Villarreal (1:3) match:

Cold start from Carlos (12th minute): The hosts successfully finished a quick counter-attack, putting Villarreal in a difficult situation;

Moleiro's equalizer (40th minute): The visitors' pressure paid off at the end of the first half, and Alberto Moleiro restored parity;

Gueye's perfect brace (45th and 86th minutes): First putting his team ahead before the break, Gueye then calmly converted a penalty near the end of the game to put the final nail in the coffin;

Gulacsi and Saliba's defense: Peter Gulacsi's confident saves and the new defensive center led by William Saliba left Malaga's forwards no chances in the second half.

Standings and experts' conclusion

Assessments given by Spanish experts and analysts after Matchday 6 of La Liga:

Betis's pragmatic play: Although they do not create a large number of dangerous situations, the ability to preserve the result shows that Manuel Pellegrini's team can seriously fight for medals this season;

Villarreal's awakening: With 5 points and standing 14th in the table, the victory in Malaga could be a turning point on the road out of crisis for the visitors;

Malaga and Getafe's danger zone: Both defeated teams are approaching the dangerous lower positions due to gross defensive errors and low efficiency.

These clashes in Seville and Malaga once again proved that in La Liga, not only the giants, but every single team fights for points until the very end.

In your opinion, will Betis's rise to 3rd place and consistent play allow them to pose a genuine challenge to Real and Barcelona this season? Can Villarreal return to the European qualification zone after this bright away comeback? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of these hot Spanish La Liga matches with all football fans and friends!