In one of the central encounters of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Namangan's "Navbahor" hosted Samarkand's "Dinamo", securing a dramatic 3:2 comeback victory in a match rich in goals and tension. All 5 goals of the match were scored during a fierce first half, and the score remained unchanged in the second half. This victory helped the "Falcons" strengthen their position in the top three and accumulate crucial points in the championship race.

At the post-match press conference, the hosts' head coach Temur Kapadze answered journalists' most delicate, unexpected, and sharp questions very openly, pragmatically, and courageously. The coach revealed the secrets behind Otkir Yusupov's mistakes, the opportunities for substitute Shukron Yuldoshev, why Joel Kojo—a favorite of millions of fans—ended up on the bench, and the shifting of defensive midfielder Shoxrukh Abdurahmonov to the central attack.

So, against the backdrop of instability from "Neftchi" and "Paxtakor", has "Navbahor" truly become the main contender for the championship? How will the "Gazalkent" hurdle be overcome in the Uzbekistan Cup, and what tests await Kapadze's team ahead?

"There is no football without mistakes": The fate of Otkir Yusupov and Shukron Yuldoshev

Critical remarks regarding the goalkeeping line at the Namangan press conference:

Yusupov's unnecessary mistakes: Kapadze did not hide the fact that Otkir Yusupov should have performed better in the situations leading to the conceded goals—stating that such mistakes should not happen, but saving the team was the fact that the forwards scored in time to take the lead;

When will Shukron Yuldoshev play?: Emphasizing that every match is equal to a final, the coach stated that suddenly testing a goalkeeper who has not had official match practice for a long time is a big risk, but his time will also come;

Norchayev's missed chances: It was stressed that the team played better in the second half, and particularly Khusayn Norchayev should have increased the score and decisively settled the matter.

"We don't have a fixed starting lineup, and there is no time to wait for Kojo!": Major rotation in the attacking line

The coach's response to the heated debates regarding Joel Kojo and Shoxrukh Abdurahmonov:

Was Kojo signed for the bench?: Kapadze firmly rejected these claims; he openly stated that Kojo has just returned from a long-term injury and needs time to restore his athletic form, but the team needs results here and now;

The principle of healthy competition: Emphasizing that the player who contributes the most in training gets to play, the coach explained that Shoxrukh Abdurahmonov was deemed worthy of the starting lineup today because he came off the bench and scored in the previous game;

From the defensive zone to central attack: Abdurahmonov being placed in the central striker position is no coincidence—it was acknowledged that he acted much more actively and usefully on the pitch than quite a few nominal forwards.

Championship plans and the "Gazalkent" hurdle in the Cup

Analysis of the remainder of the season and upcoming tasks:

The appetite of a 90 percent new team: Since the squad was 90 percent renewed at the beginning of the season, the management did not set a strict requirement for the championship, but today "Navbahor" intends to fight for gold medals in all tournaments until the end;

Not depending on "Neftchi" and "Paxtakor": The main strategy has been set to worry only about their own game and the points to be gathered, rather than opponents dropping points;

The "Gazalkent" surprise in the Cup: It was noted that an easy victory over the Pro League representative is not expected, as they are a young and spirited team that has defeated Super League clubs, hence the need to approach every game with maximum seriousness;

Muhammadali Usmanov's decline: It was mentioned that the defender has been left out of the squad due to a slight decline in the quality of his recent games, but trust in him remains.

Led by Temur Kapadze, "Navbahor" is gradually transforming into a true championship machine that is pragmatic, fights for results every minute, and does not fear competition.

In your opinion, how correct is Temur Kapadze's decision to leave Kojo on the bench and play Shoxrukh Abdurahmonov in attack? Can "Navbahor" leave "Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" behind this season and bring the long-awaited Uzbekistan championship to Namangan? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this fierce match of the Namangan side with all football enthusiasts and friends!