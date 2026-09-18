Bronze Medal: Uzbekistan's Para-Chess Team Rises to the Paralympic Podium

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Bronze Medal: Uzbekistan's Para-Chess Team Rises to the Paralympic Podium

The ancient and evergreen city of Samarkand has witnessed yet another momentous historical event in global intellectual sports. Hosted by the city and organized at a high level, the 3rd FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities has come to an end, opening a new historical page for our national sport. Featuring 164 of the finest, most resilient chess players across 41 teams from 36 countries worldwide, this prestigious competition saw Uzbekistan proudly defended by three squads. In the tense and nerve-wracking final 7th round of the tournament, the Uzbekistan-1 team defeated the strong Israeli team with a score of 2.5 : 1.5, paving the way to the tournament podium.

According to the final results, the formidable Polish team took 1st place, the independent Cuban team claimed 2nd place, while the Uzbek team accumulated 11 points to secure a respectable 3rd place, presenting our country with its first-ever historical bronze medal in the history of Para-Chess Olympiads. Furthermore, according to the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, the competition in Samarkand set an absolute record in the history of the Paralympics in terms of scale of participants and organizational standards.

So, through what tactical moves did our para-chess players achieve this unprecedented success, which boards played a decisive role in the 7th-round clash against Israel, and how will this bronze serve as a foundation for future championships?

"The 7th Round That Conquered Israel and 11 Points": Details of the Historical Bronze

Key facts based on the results of the 3rd Para-Chess Olympiad in Samarkand:

  • Victory in the Decisive Match: In the final 7th round, the Uzbekistan-1 team triumphed over the Israeli team with a score of 2.5 : 1.5, resolving the medal question;

  • A Solid Foundation of 11 Points: Through consistent play across all rounds, our team amassed 11 points to join the ranks of the prizewinners;

  • Dominance of Poland and Cuba: Gold medals went to Poland, while silver was awarded to the Cuban para-team;

  • A First in History: Uzbek para-chess had never climbed the Paralympic podium before — the bronze in Samarkand signifies the beginning of a new era for our national sport.

"Olympiad of Records": The Scale of the Samarkand Tournament

Record figures announced by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation:

  • 36 Countries and 41 Teams: In terms of the number of participating nations and geography, this 3rd Paralympics became the most extensive in the tournament's history;

  • 164 Leading Grandmasters and Masters: The world's strongest athletes with disabilities united in the ancient city around a single goal — a celebration of intellect and willpower;

  • Uzbekistan's 3 Squads: As the host nation, our country participated with 3 teams, testing not only the stars of the main lineup but also future reserves on the international stage.

Celebration of Resilience and Skill: Experts' Conclusion

Sports analysts' conclusions regarding the success of Uzbek para-chess:

  • School of Resolute Struggle: It has been proven that Uzbekistan's para-athletes can compete on equal terms with world grandees not only in athletics or judo, but also in complex intellectual battles like chess;

  • Infrastructure and Hosting Standards: Samarkand's hosting of such a prestigious global gathering at a record level has elevated Uzbekistan's prestige on the international chess map another notch higher;

  • A Start for Future Golds: This bronze medal will provide young para-chess players with strong psychological motivation, expanding the opportunity to contend for gold medals in upcoming Olympiads.

This historical bronze won on Samarkand's soil demonstrated to the entire world that there are no boundaries in Uzbek chess, and that iron will and intellectual skill can overcome any obstacles.

In your opinion, how will this historic bronze medal by the Uzbek para-chess team spur the popularization of chess among people with disabilities in our country? Do you believe this record-setting tournament established in Samarkand will bring major world chess championships to our country in the future? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot review of our para-athletes' great historical victory with all sports fans and your friends!

SamarkandPara-Chess OlympiadUzbekistan Chess Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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