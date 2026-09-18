Super goal from Dadaboyeva!: Kotrina Kulbite's girls shock China

One of the biggest sensation results of the day was recorded in the women's football matches of the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by the green fields of Japan. In the 2nd round match held at the "Gifu Nagaragavi" stadium, the Uzbekistan women's national team, led by Kotrina Kulbite, showed true resilience against the Chinese national team, considered one of the multi-time champions and most powerful teams on the continent, and secured a historic 1:1 draw. Against the Chinese players, who were considered absolute favorites before the match, our representatives demonstrated iron discipline and a perfect tactic based on cool-headed counterattacks.

In the 41st minute, Kholida Dadaboyeva accurately targeted the opponent's goal, stunning the stadium and taking our national team to halftime as the leader. In the second half, China rushed to the attack with all their might, and in the 70th minute, Lin Yan managed to equalize the score. However, in the remaining minutes, the defensive fortress led by our goalkeeper Jonimqulova held out like steel, preserving an important point. Having also chosen the path of a 1:1 draw with the Philippines in the 1st round, our team will now take the field against Hong Kong on September 21 within the framework of the 3rd round, and this very clash will decide the fate of the playoff ticket.

Well, how did Kulbite's girls stop the continental giant, what mental advantage did Dadaboyeva's goal give to the team, and what kind of victory do we need in the clash against Hong Kong on September 21?

"The strike in the 41st minute and the battle in Gifu": Match chronology

The main events in the match between the national teams of China and Uzbekistan:

Minute 41 — Dadaboyeva opened the score (0:1): Kholida Dadaboyeva cool-headedly converted a swift counterattack organized towards the end of the first half, shocking the opponent;

Minute 70 — Lin Yan restored the balance (1:1): The Chinese, sharply increasing the pressure, restored the balance in the match thanks to Lin Yan's efforts;

Super saves from Jonimqulova: Our goalkeeper Jonimqulova parried a series of dangerous shots from the opponent, saving the team from inevitable goals;

Shielding defense: The trio of Qo‘chqorova, Shoyimova and Dadaboyeva flawlessly neutralized the opponent's sharp raids in the air and on the ground.

Lineups and coach's move: Kotrina Kulbite's tactics

The lineup and substitutions of the Uzbekistan national team in the match:

Starting lineup: 1.Jonimqulova, 3.Dadaboyeva, 7.Qudratova, 10.Habibullayeva, 11.Shoyimova, 15.Zoirova, 16.Mamatkarimova, 17.Karachik, 20.Egamberdiyeva, 21.Oraniyazova, 22.Qo‘chqorova;

Reserves: G‘ulomova, Saidova, Hikmatova, Tosheva, Olimjonova, Ablyakimova, Baxtiyorova, Ergasheva, Nozimova, Turg‘unova, Dekanbayeva;

Discipline and stamina: Kulbite's tactics were based on disrupting the positional attacks of Asia's main giant, China, right in the midfield, and this plan worked fully.

Decisive finale on September 21: Intrigue before the clash with Hong Kong

Conclusion of analysts before the 3rd round of the Asian Games group stage:

Two draws and 2 points: The 1:1 draws registered against the Philippines and China showed the strong will of our national team;

Victory against Hong Kong is a must: To advance to the next stage — the playoffs, Kulbite's disciples are required to win by a large margin in the match on September 21 and improve the goal difference;

Mental strength: Not losing to a giant like China sharply increased the self-confidence of our girls, imparting maximum mental advantage before the decisive match.

This courageous performance of Kotrina Kulbite's team in Japan once again proved to the whole world that Uzbek women's football can compete on equal terms with any leader in Asia.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan national team achieve a landslide victory over Hong Kong on September 21 and advance to the playoff stage of the Asian Games? How do you assess the chances of our girls, who drew with such a strong team as China? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this hot match, important for fans of Uzbek sports, with all football fans and your friends!