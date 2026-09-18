Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...

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Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...

Uzbekistan's national defense industry has taken a new, unprecedented strategic step in the history of local and international military technologies. At the international defense technology exhibition (Africa Aerospace and Defence) currently taking place in South Africa, a new strategic "kamikaze" (strike-kamikaze) unmanned aerial vehicle developed in Uzbekistan has been officially unveiled, considered an alternative to the famous "Shahed" drones that have radically changed the style of modern warfare. The presented advanced military apparatus is capable of covering a colossal distance of up to 1,500 kilometers and destroying strategic targets with high precision.

Equipped with a powerful 30-kilogram combat warhead (explosive), the drone can reach a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour during flight and operate at an altitude of 3 kilometers (3,000 meters) above ground level. Attracting the attention of exhibition participants and leading international experts, this development demonstrated that Uzbekistan's military-industrial complex is fully capable of producing not only tactical, but also strategic-level long-range, high-precision weapons.

So, by which technical indicators does Uzbekistan's new strike drone differ from the "Shahed", how will it change the regional security balance, and what will the demand for it be on the international arms market?

"1,500 km radius and 200 km/h speed": Main technical parameters of the drone

Tactical and technical details disclosed at the military exhibition in South Africa:

  • 1,500 km flight range: The new apparatus makes it possible to precisely target enemy command posts, supply centers, and air defense systems at strategic distances;

  • 30 kg combat warhead: The powerful explosive charge installed on the drone has the power to destroy fortified military facilities and heavily armored vehicles with a single strike;

  • 200 km/h maximum speed: The apparatus can reach a speed of 200 km/h, which is considered high speed for "kamikaze" drones in its category;

  • 3,000 meter altitude ceiling: Operating at an altitude of 3 km from the ground, the drone flies above the range of ordinary small arms and short-range anti-aircraft installations;

  • "Shahed" alternative: In terms of its functional purpose, economical production, and target accuracy, the drone is considered an alternative to one of the most effective strike drone models in the world.

Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...

Presentation on the international stage: Why South Africa specifically?

Presentation at the defense exhibition and geopolitical significance:

  • Global military marketplace: The defense technology exhibition in South Africa is one of the largest military trade and presentation platforms for African, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries;

  • National technologies for export: By demonstrating its product on the international arena, Uzbekistan showed its readiness not only to supply its own army, but also to export competitive military drones to the international market;

  • Technological independence: In the conditions of modern military conflicts, when the demand for strike drones has increased sharply, the establishment of local production strengthens national defense independence.

Military-strategic analysis: What are experts saying?

Conclusions of international security and defense specialists:

  • Regional security guarantee: Considering the complexity of the geopolitical situation in Central Asia, kamikaze drones with a range of 1,500 km serve as a powerful deterrence factor in protecting the country's air borders and strategic interests;

  • Economic efficiency: Such types of "kamikaze" drones cost several times cheaper than cruise missiles worth millions of dollars, yet can deliver the same tactical result;

  • Jamming air defenses: The simultaneous use of multiple devices (swarm strikes) provides an opportunity to overload and disable the opponent's modern air defense systems.

Bringing Uzbekistan's first strategic "kamikaze" drone, capable of conquering a 1,500 km distance, to the international arena has been a giant leap for our country's defense industry in developing high-tech weapons at world-standard levels.

In your opinion, to what extent will this 1,500 km range "kamikaze" drone developed by our local defense industry increase the combat power of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan? Can this development compete with other foreign drones on the international arms market? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this article about this historic achievement in our country's military technologies with all your friends and military enthusiast fans!

Kamikaze droneShahed droneAfrica Aerospace and DefenceUzbekistan national defense industry
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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