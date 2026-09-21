Battle of the millions in the octagon: Official purses for UFC 331 fighters announced!

·5·Sport
Battle of the millions in the octagon: Official purses for UFC 331 fighters announced!

UFC, the world's most prestigious mixed martial arts promotion, has revealed the guaranteed fight purses of the star fighters who participated in its next numbered event, UFC 331. As expected, the highest-paid athlete of the tournament was reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja — the Brazilian fighter earned $650,000 for a single bout. Meanwhile, Joshua Van, who has drawn fans' attention with his brilliant performances in the octagon, officially secured the second-highest income at a cool half a million dollars ($500,000).

While lightweight top contender Arman Sarukyan earned $350,000 for his fight at the event, Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Gable Steveson was paid $160,000. Brazilian knockout artist Maurisio Ruffi crossed the hundred-thousand threshold with $110,000, and Sean Sharaf rounded out the list with $60,000 in earnings.

So, is this sum appropriate for Alexandre Pantoja's championship status, does Arman Sarukyan's $350,000 purse fully reflect his standing in the lightweight division, and are UFC stars' salaries now approaching the levels of boxers?

"Pantoja's over half-a-million share and Van's sensation": UFC 331 paychecks

Key aspects of the official payouts awarded to the fighters in the octagon:

  • Alexandre Pantoja — king of the event: Defending his belt in the flyweight division, the Brazilian champion pocketed $650,000 to become the wealthiest fighter of the night;

  • Joshua Van's giant leap: The brilliant talent from Myanmar secured a $500,000 purse, surpassing even experienced veterans;

  • Arman Sarukyan's steady peak: The lightweight star received $350,000 just for stepping into the octagon, securing a firm spot among the division's most expensive fighters;

  • Great faith in the Olympic champion: Making his first steps in the MMA world, Gable Steveson received a guaranteed $160,000 sum right at his debut stage;

  • Paycheck levels for Ruffi and Sharaf: Mauricio Ruffi received $110,000, while Sean Sharaf was awarded $60,000.

UFC 331: Fighters' guaranteed purse chart

Comparison of tournament participants' earnings:

Fighter / Athlete

Weight class and status

Official purse received ($)

Standing of the night

Alexandre Pantoja

Flyweight champion

$650,000

1st place (Highest salary)

Joshua Van

Top contender

$500,000

2nd place

Arman Sarukyan

Lightweight top star

$350,000

3rd place

Gable Steveson

Olympic champion (Heavyweight)

$160,000

4th place

Maurisio Ruffi

Lightweight fighter

$110,000

5th place

Sean Sharaf

Heavyweight/light heavyweight participant

$60,000

6th place

(Note: The indicated figures are the fighters' official base purses, which do not include PPV (pay-per-view) shares, sponsorship payments, and $50,000 bonuses).

MMA expertise: What do the purse analyses mean?

Conclusions from mixed martial arts industry insiders and financial analysts:

  • Pantoja's commercial growth: Previously, flyweight champions were criticized for low pay, but Pantoja's $650,000 base paycheck indicates that interest and respect for flyweights have also increased;

  • Joshua Van's half-million phenomenon: Van receiving $500,000 shows that the promotion is heavily investing in the Asian market and young talents;

  • Sarukyan's contractual milestone: Arman Sarukyan's $350,000 base signals that his salary has increased ahead of the title fight, though once he captures the belt, this figure is bound to multiply several times over;

  • The Steveson project: Gable Steveson's Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling is highly valued by the UFC management, and giving him $160,000 right at the start is a sign of big future plans.

These payouts recorded at UFC 331 once again proved that fighter values and open market rules in the modern MMA industry are steadily rising.

Do you think Alexandre Pantoja's championship performance is worth $650,000, or is he still underpaid? Do you think Arman Sarukyan's purse will exceed $1 million if he becomes champion in the future? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this financial analysis of the MMA world with all combat sports fans!

UFC 331Alexandre PantojaJoshua VanArman Sarukyan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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