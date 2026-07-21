Tottenham Women break transfer record: Alice Sombath arrives in London

The Tottenham Hotspur Women's team has officially announced the signing of defender Alice Sombath from French club Lyon. This transfer marks the most expensive acquisition in the London club's history. While the transfer fee for the 22-year-old center-back remains undisclosed, it has been confirmed that she has broken the previous record of £375,000 paid for Signe Gaupset in January. This is reported by Goal.com .

Alice Sombath is the sixth new signing for Tottenham in the summer transfer window. The talented French defender gained significant experience at Lyon, having made her professional debut at just 16. Her arrival is expected to significantly strengthen the team's defensive line.

Historic achievements and a new challenge

Sombath stands out not only for her skills but also for her achievements. She made history as the first player of Thai descent to win the UEFA Women's Champions League. She is also currently participating in the Euro 2025 qualifiers with the French national team.

In an interview with the club's official website, the player said: "After consulting with my loved ones, I decided it was time to take a new step in my career and test myself. After six years at Lyon, this is a huge challenge for me. The English league is very competitive, and I am looking forward to participating in such tough matches."

Tottenham head coach Robert Vilahamn, discussing the new signing, emphasized that Alice perfectly fits the team's philosophy. According to the coach, Sombath is a professional who is confident on the ball, aggressive in duels, and strives for growth every day.

The club's summer transfer campaign

With this transfer, the Tottenham management has fulfilled all the key objectives set by the coach. The squad was bolstered during the summer with the following players:

Shekiera Martinez

Kirsty Hanson

Victoria Pelova

Caitlin Dijkstra

Selma Panengstuen

Alice Sombath

Having won five French league titles and conquered Europe during her short career, Alice Sombath will now look to contribute to the London club's success in the Women's Super League. Such major transfers are evidence of the growing interest and investment in English women's football.