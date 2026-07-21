Tottenham Women break transfer record: Alice Sombath arrives in London

·31·Sport
Tottenham Women break transfer record: Alice Sombath arrives in London

The Tottenham Hotspur Women's team has officially announced the signing of defender Alice Sombath from French club Lyon. This transfer marks the most expensive acquisition in the London club's history. While the transfer fee for the 22-year-old center-back remains undisclosed, it has been confirmed that she has broken the previous record of £375,000 paid for Signe Gaupset in January. This is reported by Goal.com .

Alice Sombath is the sixth new signing for Tottenham in the summer transfer window. The talented French defender gained significant experience at Lyon, having made her professional debut at just 16. Her arrival is expected to significantly strengthen the team's defensive line.

Historic achievements and a new challenge

Sombath stands out not only for her skills but also for her achievements. She made history as the first player of Thai descent to win the UEFA Women's Champions League. She is also currently participating in the Euro 2025 qualifiers with the French national team.

In an interview with the club's official website, the player said: "After consulting with my loved ones, I decided it was time to take a new step in my career and test myself. After six years at Lyon, this is a huge challenge for me. The English league is very competitive, and I am looking forward to participating in such tough matches."

Tottenham head coach Robert Vilahamn, discussing the new signing, emphasized that Alice perfectly fits the team's philosophy. According to the coach, Sombath is a professional who is confident on the ball, aggressive in duels, and strives for growth every day.

The club's summer transfer campaign

With this transfer, the Tottenham management has fulfilled all the key objectives set by the coach. The squad was bolstered during the summer with the following players:

  • Shekiera Martinez
  • Kirsty Hanson
  • Victoria Pelova
  • Caitlin Dijkstra
  • Selma Panengstuen
  • Alice Sombath
Having won five French league titles and conquered Europe during her short career, Alice Sombath will now look to contribute to the London club's success in the Women's Super League. Such major transfers are evidence of the growing interest and investment in English women's football.

TottenhamFootballTransferWomen's FootballEngland
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive statisticsFIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive statisticsToday, 16:32Aston Villa eye surprise transfer: Garnacho could move to BirminghamAston Villa eye surprise transfer: Garnacho could move to BirminghamToday, 16:13Real Madrid interested in Ferran Torres: Will Barcelona sell him?Real Madrid interested in Ferran Torres: Will Barcelona sell him?Today, 16:03Mash'al signs 193 cm tall defender from MontenegroMash'al signs 193 cm tall defender from MontenegroToday, 16:00Rodrigo De Paul hits back at criticism of ArgentinaRodrigo De Paul hits back at criticism of ArgentinaToday, 15:16Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the finalLamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the finalToday, 15:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret