Sensational results were recorded at the UFC Fight Night 294 tournament. In the main event of the evening, Jiri Prochazka suffered a defeat, and a number of prominent fighters participating in the competition also lost to their opponents. Victories by fighters such as Kyoji Horiguchi, Kevin Vallejos, and Talison Teixeira at the tournament in Doha also drew attention.

On Saturday, November 21, the UFC Fight Night 294 tournament took place at the ABHA Arena in Doha, the capital of Qatar. In the main event of the evening, Czech light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka stepped into the octagon against Navaho Stirling.

One of the most unexpected results of the tournament occurred in this very bout: Prochazka was defeated by knockout in the second round. Additionally, a number of prominent fighters were defeated by judges' decisions throughout the evening.

Jiri Prochazka knocked out in the second round

Light heavyweight

In the main event of the evening, Jiri Prochazka (32-7-1) faced Navaho Stirling (12-0). In this bout, Stirling won via a second-round knockout.

Thus, the undefeated Stirling unexpectedly defeated his renowned opponent.

Other results of the UFC Fight Night 294 tournament

A number of interesting results were also recorded in the remaining bouts of the Doha tournament.

Kevin Vallejos (19-1) — Aljamain Sterling (26-6) — 30:27, 30:27, 29:28. Vallejos won by unanimous decision.

Dan Hooker (25-15) — Brian Ortega (16-6) — 30:27, 30:27, 30:27. Hooker won by unanimous decision.

Kyoji Horiguchi (37-6) — Asu Almabayev (24-4) — 30:27, 30:27, 29:28. Horiguchi won by unanimous decision.

Ikram Aliskerov (19-2) — Jared Cannonier (18-11) — 30:27, 30:27, 30:27. Aliskerov won by unanimous decision.

Santiago Luna (9-1) — Alexander Topuria (7-2) — 30:27, 28:29, 29:28. Luna won by split decision.

Talison Teixeira (10-2) — Shamil Gaziev (15-4) — 30:27, 29:28, 29:28. Teixeira won by unanimous decision.

Tohir Abdullaev (21-3) — Jake Matthews (23-9) — 30:27, 30:27, 29:28. Abdullaev won by unanimous decision.

A number of prominent fighters defeated at the Doha tournament

Not only the main event but also a number of other clashes at the UFC Fight Night 294 tournament captured the attention of fans. The defeats of fighters such as Aljamain Sterling, Asu Almabayev, Alexander Topuria, and Shamil Gaziev were among the notable results of the evening.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker, Kyoji Horiguchi, Ikram Aliskerov, and Tohir Abdullaev won their bouts and concluded the tournament successfully.