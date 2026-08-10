Late August Will Be Packed With Fights: The Most Anticipated Showdowns

The second half of August is expected to be highly exciting for UFC, PFL and professional boxing fans. A number of major fights are scheduled for August 15, 22 and 29, including Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Cris Cyborg and Teofimo Lopez.

The August 22 schedule is particularly packed: on the same day, fans are set to see a PFL event, UFC Fight Night and a major boxing night in Las Vegas.

August 15: UFC 330 in the Spotlight

One of the month’s most anticipated fight nights is scheduled for August 15.

At UFC 330, the main focus will be on the Islam Makhachev — Ian Machado Garry showdown. The meeting of two renowned fighters in the Octagon is shaping up to be the event’s biggest storyline.

Another intriguing fight is scheduled for the same night:

Mackenzie Dern — Gillian Robertson.

This matchup could also generate significant interest because of its ground fighting and submission potential.

August 22: Three Major Fight Nights in One Day

August 22 is expected to become a true marathon for combat sports fans.

One of the biggest names in women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg will face Kayla Harrison in the Octagon.

The same event will also feature:

Mirafzal Akhtamov — Dakota Bush

in another bout.

Romero and Lopez to Clash in Las Vegas

That same day, a professional boxing night in Las Vegas is also expected to attract plenty of attention.

In the ring,

Rolando Romero — Teofimo Lopez

will go head to head.

Considering the styles and personalities of the two boxers, this fight could become one of the most discussed events of August 22.

UFC Fight Night Will Also Take Center Stage

The UFC is also scheduled to hold an event on August 22.

The card’s featured fights include:

Anthony Hernandez — Gregory Rodrigues

and

Roman Dolidze — Reinier de Ridder

in highly anticipated matchups.

As a result, MMA and boxing fans will have several major events to follow on August 22 alone.

August 29: Umar Nurmagomedov Returns to the Octagon

One of the final major MMA nights of August is scheduled for August 29.

At the UFC Fight Night event,

Umar Nurmagomedov — Song Yadong

is scheduled to headline a bout.

The matchup promises high-level technique, speed and tactical exchanges.

Heavyweights Set to Clash in London

A major boxing night is also expected to take place in London on August 29.

The card will feature:

Moses Itauma — Filip Hrgovic

in the ring.

This heavyweight bout could be one of the most intriguing boxing clashes at the end of the month.

A Packed Run of Fights in the Second Half of August

In short, combat sports fans can look forward to a major showdown almost every week in the second half of August.

August 15 — UFC 330.

August 22 — PFL, UFC Fight Night and a boxing night in Las Vegas.

August 29 — UFC Fight Night featuring Umar Nurmagomedov and a major boxing bout in London.

But there is one major question: which of these fights will become August’s biggest highlight?

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