“Messi +10” project: Who are the 10 stars of the future chosen by Leo?

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“Messi +10” project: Who are the 10 stars of the future chosen by Leo?

The captain of Inter Miami and world football legend Lionel Messi, within the framework of the famous special project “Messi +10” in cooperation with the sports brand Adidas, has selected 10 young football players considered to have the brightest futures. According to reports from the influential Spanish publication Marca, this list includes the brightest talents of men's and women's football.

Adidas introduced this young generation to the public under the motto “The next chapter starts here”, with Lionel Messi himself appearing as the main face and advisor of the project.

The 10 future stars chosen by Messi

The list includes the most promising representatives of the European and American continents who are showing a high level in their age categories:

Representatives of men's football:

  • Tomas Aranda — Boca Juniors (Argentina), 19 years old;

  • Max Dowman — Arsenal (England), 16 years old;

  • Zavier Gozo — Crystal Palace (USA), 19 years old;

  • Jesus Rodriguez — Como (Spain), 20 years old;

  • Kees Smit — AZ (Netherlands), 20 years old;

  • Gilberto Mora — Tijuana (Mexico), 17 years old;

  • Can Uzun — Eintracht (Germany), 20 years old.

Representatives of women's football:

  • Chloe Sarvi — Chelsea (England), 17 years old;

  • Giovanna Waksman — Lyon (Brazil), 17 years old;

  • Lotta Vrede — Hamburg (Germany), 18 years old.

The Messi factor and the significance of this initiative

Although the project is not an official award or tournament ranking, its place in world football is incomparable:

  • Global spotlight: “This project is more about discovering and supporting young talents than an official ranking. However, the direct participation of the Argentine star in this process instantly multiplies the attention given to each player on the list several times,” writes Marca;

  • Sign of trust: Being recognized by one of the greatest football players in the world serves as a strong motivation and a unique springboard for these young talents in conquering the heights of big football.

Lionel MessiMessi+10AdidasYoung players
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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