Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke emotionally about his captain, Lionel Messi, ahead of the World Cup final. Following the 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals, the coach hailed the 39-year-old legend as the greatest player in football history. This recognition comes as the Argentina national team maintains its hegemony in world football by winning consecutive major tournaments. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

During the press conference, Lionel Scaloni urged fans to enjoy the football played by Lionel Messi. The coach emphasized that performing at such a high level at 39 and leading the team to consecutive finals is an incredible achievement. According to Goal.com, Scaloni considers his captain not just the greatest of today, but the greatest figure in the entire history of football.

Historical legacy and comparison to Maradona

The coach also touched upon the similarities between Lionel Messi and the late legend Diego Maradona. In his opinion, Argentines start missing their heroes only after they finish their careers. "We still have Leo, and we must appreciate it. Look at what happened with Diego and how much we miss him. That is why we must enjoy every moment of Messi now," Lionel Scaloni emphasized.

The Inter Miami star has already won the World Cup and back-to-back Copa America titles with the Argentina national team. Now, "La Albiceleste" has the opportunity to defend their title in the decisive match against Spain. This victory is expected to be another golden page in Messi's collection.

Formation of a successful generation

Lionel Scaloni praised not only Lionel Messi but the entire team's hard work. According to him, a new winning generation was formed in the country after the 2021 Copa America victory. The coach specifically acknowledged that Argentina began winning major trophies after a 28-year drought and has maintained this level for a long time.

"They accomplished things that were unimaginable a few years ago. Reaching this level and remaining competitive for years was not easy. I hope we win the final, but in any case, the journey taken has been amazing," the coach added.

The final match against Spain on Sunday will undoubtedly be one of the most important encounters in Lionel Messi's career. Football fans in Uzbekistan are also looking forward to this historic clash with great interest, as the 39-year-old legend's final run on the world stage remains the center of global attention.