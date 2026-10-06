Lionel Messi sends tear-jerking video message before match against Benin

A truly historic era in world football is coming to an end. The captain of the Argentina national team and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has officially announced his farewell to the national team ahead of the upcoming match against Benin.

The 39-year-old legendary forward shared his heartfelt words with millions of fans around the world through a special video message published on adidas Football's official page.

"This shirt has been my whole life": The captain's farewell words

Messi's emotional statement deeply moved the football community:

Gratitude and peace of mind: "Now the time has come. I am leaving in peace because I gave everything I had. For many years, this shirt was my dream, my pride, and my whole life", — emphasized the Argentine star;

The final curtain: The upcoming match against the African representative, the Benin national team, will go down in history as one of the legendary goalscorer's final official games in the "Albiceleste" jersey.

A great 21-year journey: Messi's legacy in the national team

Lionel Messi first wore the Argentina national team jersey in 2005, and over the past 21 years, he has shattered records:

Staggering statistics: The captain took the field in a total of 207 matches across various level competitions;

Goals and assists: He scored 125 goals against opponents in the national jersey and provided his teammates with 67 assists ;

Supreme victories: Having overcome years of bitter defeats and failures in finals, Leo lifted the long-awaited World Cup trophy (2022) with Argentina and became a two-time Copa América champion.

Lionel Messi's conclusion of his career with the national team will remain in the memory of fans as the end of one of the brightest and most unforgettable chapters not only in South American football history, but in world football as a whole.