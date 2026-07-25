The Ball Used for Maradona's 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' Put Up for Auction (Video)

The famous Adidas Azteca ball Heritage used in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and England has been put up for auction. It was with this exact ball that Diego Maradona first scored the goal that went down in history as “The Hand of God” and four minutes later dribbled past several opponents to score the legendary footballing “Goal of the Century”. This was reported by "My Seldon".

It is not for nothing that the phrase “The Hand of God” (La Mano de Dios / Hand of God) is used.

In the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England, Maradona directed the ball into the net with his hand. The referee failed to notice and allowed the goal. After the match, Maradona said:

“The goal was scored not by Maradona, but by the hand of God,” — he stated.

Since then, this goal has become famous all over the world under the name “The Hand of God” .

Despite nearly 40 years having passed, the value of the ball has not decreased. The auction bidding starts at $2.5 million and the organizers plan to sell it for up to $10 million .

For context, this ball was sold in 2022 for $2.37 million . If a buyer is found at the expected price this time, it could become an even more expensive piece of sports memorabilia than Maradona's jersey from that same match, which sold for $9.2 million .

As a reminder, Diego Armando Maradona is considered one of the greatest football players who left an indelible mark on football history. He was born near Buenos Aires on October 30, 1960, and passed away at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020.