WBO releases updated ranking — where do Uzbek boxers stand?

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WBO releases updated ranking — where do Uzbek boxers stand?

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially published its updated global ranking of professional boxers. 5 skilled Uzbek boxers have secured worthy places in this prestigious list, continuing to remain among the world elite in their respective weight categories.

While some of our compatriots maintained their positions in the updated table, a slight decline was observed in certain weight classes.

Performance of Uzbek boxers in the WBO ranking

Results recorded by our compatriots across various weight divisions:

  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev (super bantamweight — 55.2 kg): Ranked 7th last month, our boxer dropped to 8th place in the updated list. (The undisputed champion of this weight class is Naoya Inoue of Japan);

  • Muhammad Shekhov (super bantamweight — 55.2 kg): Not losing his spot in the top five of the same weight category, Shekhov maintained his position and remained in 5th place. (Weight champion — Naoya Inoue);

  • Israil Madrimov (junior middleweight — 69.9 kg): Known for his high technical skills, our boxer currently occupies the 5th position globally. (Weight champion — Jaron Ennis of America);

  • Bektemir Melikuziev (super middleweight — 76.2 kg): Famous for his powerful punches, our boxer holds firm at 6th place in the ranking. (Currently, the championship belt in this weight class is vacant);

  • Bakhodir Jalolov (heavyweight — +91.2 kg): The two-time Olympic champion remained in 7th place worldwide in the division of giants. (The status of WBO champion in this weight belongs to Daniel Dubois of Britain).

Intense steps towards the championship belt

Such high positions in the WBO ranking give Uzbek boxers the opportunity to become official contenders for championship belts:

  • Proximity to challenger status: Our boxers who have secured spots in the top five and top ten may soon earn the right to participate in eliminators or direct title fights for the championship title;

  • Active training and upcoming bouts: Currently, our compatriots are actively preparing for new fights and are expected to climb higher in the rankings throughout the year.

WBO rankingUzbek boxersMurodjon AkhmadalievBakhodir Jalolov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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