IBF updates rankings: four Uzbek boxers among the best

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has released its new professional boxer rankings. Four Uzbek fighters have secured spots in the updated list. While Bakhodir Jalolov, Israil Madrimov, and Murodjon Akhmadaliev maintained their positions, Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov climbed three spots to 13th place. Uzbekistan's presence in international professional boxing rankings continues to grow. In the latest IBF rankings, four of our country's boxers have been included among the top fighters in their respective weight classes. Among them are heavyweight representatives, former world champion Israil Madrimov, and competitors in the super bantamweight division, where two Uzbek boxers are currently vying for position. Bakhodir Jalolov remains in the top four Representing Uzbekistan in the heavyweight division, Bakhodir Jalolov has maintained his 4th-place spot in the IBF rankings.

The championship belt in this weight class belongs to Croatia's Filip Hrgovic. Jalolov's continued presence in the top four demonstrates his sustained standing in the international professional boxing arena. Israil Madrimov also holds his position In the junior middleweight division, Israil Madrimov remains in 6th place. The championship belt in this division is held by Britain's Josh Kelly. Madrimov's unchanged position in the rankings signifies that he remains among the elite boxers in this weight class. Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the weight class where Naoya Inoue is champion In the super bantamweight division, Murodjon Akhmadaliev has maintained his 4th-place spot in the IBF rankings. One of the stars of world boxing, Japan's Naoya Inoue, is the champion in this division. Akhmadaliev's position in the top four showcases his high level of competitiveness in this weight class. Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov climbs three spots Among the Uzbek boxers, the most significant rise in the rankings belongs to Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov. He moved up from 15th place last month to 13th in the super bantamweight division. The championship belt in this weight class is also held by Naoya Inoue.