IBF updates rankings: four Uzbek boxers among the best
The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has released its new professional boxer rankings. Four Uzbek fighters have secured spots in the updated list. While Bakhodir Jalolov, Israil Madrimov, and Murodjon Akhmadaliev maintained their positions, Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov climbed three spots to 13th place.
Uzbekistan's presence in international professional boxing rankings continues to grow. In the latest IBF rankings, four of our country's boxers have been included among the top fighters in their respective weight classes.
Among them are heavyweight representatives, former world champion Israil Madrimov, and competitors in the super bantamweight division, where two Uzbek boxers are currently vying for position.
Bakhodir Jalolov remains in the top four
Representing Uzbekistan in the heavyweight division, Bakhodir Jalolov has maintained his 4th-place spot in the IBF rankings.
The championship belt in this weight class belongs to Croatia's Filip Hrgovic. Jalolov's continued presence in the top four demonstrates his sustained standing in the international professional boxing arena.
Israil Madrimov also holds his position
In the junior middleweight division, Israil Madrimov remains in 6th place. The championship belt in this division is held by Britain's Josh Kelly.
Madrimov's unchanged position in the rankings signifies that he remains among the elite boxers in this weight class.
Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the weight class where Naoya Inoue is champion
In the super bantamweight division, Murodjon Akhmadaliev has maintained his 4th-place spot in the IBF rankings.
One of the stars of world boxing, Japan's Naoya Inoue, is the champion in this division. Akhmadaliev's position in the top four showcases his high level of competitiveness in this weight class.
Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov climbs three spots
Among the Uzbek boxers, the most significant rise in the rankings belongs to Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.
He moved up from 15th place last month to 13th in the super bantamweight division. The championship belt in this weight class is also held by Naoya Inoue.
Thus, Mirzakhalilov has improved his international ranking and solidified his place among the top 15 boxers.
Uzbek boxers featured in the IBF rankings
Boxer
Weight class
Ranking
Champion
Bakhodir Jalolov
Heavyweight
4th place
Filip Hrgovic
Israil Madrimov
Junior middleweight
6th place
Josh Kelly
Murodjon Akhmadaliev
Super bantamweight
4th place
Naoya Inoue
Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov
Super bantamweight
13th place
Naoya Inoue
The updated rankings show that Uzbekistan's representatives in professional boxing continue to maintain and improve their standing on the international stage. In particular, the fact that two Uzbek boxers are ranked in the same weight class is a notable highlight for fans.
Now, the main focus shifts to the boxers' upcoming bouts and the opportunities to climb even higher in the rankings.
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