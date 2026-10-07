Where do Uzbek boxers stand in the WBC September rankings?

The World Boxing Council (WBC), considered one of the most influential organizations in global professional boxing, has officially released its updated rankings based on the results of September 2026. Unlike other organizations, this list is published in an expanded Top-40 format, and 11 masters of the leather glove from Uzbekistan secured well-deserved spots in it.

In particular, the presence of three Uzbek boxers among the top contenders in the super lightweight division once again demonstrates the weight of the Uzbek boxing school on the world stage.

Heavyweight: Jalolov maintains his position, shift for Mullojonov

The results of the two Uzbek Olympic champions in the most exciting and prestigious weight category look as follows:

Bakhodir Jalolov continues his consistency: The two-time Olympic champion retained his 11th place in the heavyweight division (+101,6 kg), just like last month. The championship belt in this division belongs to Agit Kabayel, while the top of the rankings belongs to former world champion Tyson Fury;

Lazizbek Mullojonov: Another of our heavyweight stars dropped three spots in the new table, moving from 22nd to 25th place.

Rises for Ergashev and Shekhov, status of Madrimov and Melikuziev

In the updated list, a number of our compatriots climbed to higher positions, while minor declines were observed in some weight classes:

Shohjahon Ergashev's rise: Knockout artist Shohjahon Ergashev, competing in the super lightweight division (63,5 kg), moved up one spot to take 31st place . In this division, Mujibillo Tursunov also rose from 29th to 28th place , while Ruslan Abdullayev remained in 35th place (division champion — Dalton Smit);

Muhammad Shekhov enters the top ten: In the super bantamweight division (55,3 kg), Muhammad Shekhov jumped from 10th to 9th place . Meanwhile, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, one of the top contenders in this division, maintains his 3rd place in a weight class led by undisputed champion Naoya Inoue;

Melikuziev and Madrimov: In the super middleweight division (76,2 kg), Bektemir Melikuziev dropped one spot to 6th place (Nurislom Ismoilov is in 28th). In the light middleweight division (69,8 kg), former champion Israil Madrimov moved from 7th to 8th place (champion — Sebastian Fundora);

Sirochbek Ismoilov pushes forward: In the lightweight division (61,23 kg), Sirochbek Ismoilov moved up one spot to reach 15th place.

All 11 Uzbek boxers in the new WBC rankings:

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (55,3 kg) — 3rd place (3rd last month as well) Bektemir Melikuziev (76,2 kg) — 6th place (5th last month) Israil Madrimov (69,8 kg) — 8th place (7th last month) Muhammad Shekhov (55,3 kg) — 9th place (10th last month) Bakhodir Jalolov (+101,6 kg) — 11th place (11th last month as well) Sirochbek Ismoilov (61,23 kg) — 15th place (16th last month) Lazizbek Mullojonov (+101,6 kg) — 25th place (22nd last month) Mujibillo Tursunov (63,5 kg) — 28th place (29th last month) Nurislom Ismoilov (76,2 kg) — 28th place (28th last month as well) Shohjahon Ergashev (63,5 kg) — 31st place (32nd last month) Ruslan Abdullayev (63,5 kg) — 35th place (35th last month as well)

These positions of our compatriots remaining in the upper tiers of the rankings indicate that they are getting closer to contender and championship fights in the WBC division in the near future.