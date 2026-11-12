WBC announces new rankings: How did the Uzbek boxers fare?
The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released its updated rankings for professional boxers. Unlike other prestigious organizations, this list provides an expanded Top-40 format, and this time, a total of 11 Uzbek boxers have secured their places.
New milestones for Uzbek boxers in the WBC rankings
Our athletes managed to improve their positions in several weight classes. Notably, in the heavyweight division, Bakhodir Jalolov and Lazizbek Mullojonov moved up, while Ruslan Abdullayev made a significant leap in the super lightweight division.
Below, you can see the current status of Uzbek boxers in the WBC rankings via the table:
Weight Class
Athlete
Current Rank
Previous Rank / Change
Weight Champion
Heavyweight (+101.6 kg)
Bakhodir Jalolov
10th place
Moved up from 11th
Agit Kabayel
Heavyweight (+101.6 kg)
Lazizbek Mullojonov
24th place
Moved up from 25th
Agit Kabayel
Super Middleweight (76.2 kg)
7th place
Dropped from 6th
Saul Alvarez
Super Middleweight (76.2 kg)
Nurislom Ismoilov
27th place
Moved up from 28th
Saul Alvarez
Super Welterweight (69.8 kg)
Israil Madrimov
7th place
Moved up from 8th
Sebastian Fundora
Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)
Mujibillo Tursunov
26th place
Moved up from 28th
Dalton Smith
Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)
Shohjahon Ergashev
31st place
Unchanged
Dalton Smith
Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)
Ruslan Abdullayev
18th place
Sharp rise from 35th
Dalton Smith
Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)
Sirochbek Ismoilov
16th place
New entry
Dalton Smith
Super Bantamweight (55.3 kg)
3rd place
Unchanged
Naoya Inoue
Super Bantamweight (55.3 kg)
Muhammad Shekhov
10th place
Dropped from 9th
Naoya Inoue
Leaders' performance and prospects
According to the updated rankings, among our country's representatives, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (3rd place) holds one of the highest positions in the super bantamweight division. Additionally, our experienced boxers Israil Madrimov and Bektemir Melikuziev remain in the top ten, maintaining their chances to contend for championship belts in their respective divisions.
In your opinion, which of our Uzbek boxers will be the first to earn the right to fight for a WBC championship belt in the near future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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