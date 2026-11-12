WBC announces new rankings: How did the Uzbek boxers fare?

2 min read46
WBC announces new rankings: How did the Uzbek boxers fare?

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released its updated rankings for professional boxers. Unlike other prestigious organizations, this list provides an expanded Top-40 format, and this time, a total of 11 Uzbek boxers have secured their places.

New milestones for Uzbek boxers in the WBC rankings

Our athletes managed to improve their positions in several weight classes. Notably, in the heavyweight division, Bakhodir Jalolov and Lazizbek Mullojonov moved up, while Ruslan Abdullayev made a significant leap in the super lightweight division.

Below, you can see the current status of Uzbek boxers in the WBC rankings via the table:

Weight Class

Athlete

Current Rank

Previous Rank / Change

Weight Champion

Heavyweight (+101.6 kg)

Bakhodir Jalolov

10th place

Moved up from 11th

Agit Kabayel

Heavyweight (+101.6 kg)

Lazizbek Mullojonov

24th place

Moved up from 25th

Agit Kabayel

Super Middleweight (76.2 kg)

Bektemir Melikuziev

7th place

Dropped from 6th

Saul Alvarez

Super Middleweight (76.2 kg)

Nurislom Ismoilov

27th place

Moved up from 28th

Saul Alvarez

Super Welterweight (69.8 kg)

Israil Madrimov

7th place

Moved up from 8th

Sebastian Fundora

Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)

Mujibillo Tursunov

26th place

Moved up from 28th

Dalton Smith

Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)

Shohjahon Ergashev

31st place

Unchanged

Dalton Smith

Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)

Ruslan Abdullayev

18th place

Sharp rise from 35th

Dalton Smith

Super Lightweight (63.5 kg)

Sirochbek Ismoilov

16th place

New entry

Dalton Smith

Super Bantamweight (55.3 kg)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev

3rd place

Unchanged

Naoya Inoue

Super Bantamweight (55.3 kg)

Muhammad Shekhov

10th place

Dropped from 9th

Naoya Inoue

Leaders' performance and prospects

According to the updated rankings, among our country's representatives, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (3rd place) holds one of the highest positions in the super bantamweight division. Additionally, our experienced boxers Israil Madrimov and Bektemir Melikuziev remain in the top ten, maintaining their chances to contend for championship belts in their respective divisions.

In your opinion, which of our Uzbek boxers will be the first to earn the right to fight for a WBC championship belt in the near future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport