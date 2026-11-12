WBC announces new rankings: How did the Uzbek boxers fare?

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released its updated rankings for professional boxers. Unlike other prestigious organizations, this list provides an expanded Top-40 format, and this time, a total of 11 Uzbek boxers have secured their places.

New milestones for Uzbek boxers in the WBC rankings

Our athletes managed to improve their positions in several weight classes. Notably, in the heavyweight division, Bakhodir Jalolov and Lazizbek Mullojonov moved up, while Ruslan Abdullayev made a significant leap in the super lightweight division.

Below, you can see the current status of Uzbek boxers in the WBC rankings via the table: