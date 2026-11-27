Deontay Wilder to face Martin Bakole in Cardiff on December 11
Former heavyweight world champion, American Deontay Wilder, and Democratic Republic of the Congo representative Martin Bakole are set to face each other in a super-show featuring British boxing stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The official announcement was made on the social media page of Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.
Mega-show in Cardiff and the change in Wilder's opponent
Date and Venue: The big boxing night will take place on December 11 at the magnificent "Millennium" (Principality Stadium) in Cardiff, Wales, with the Wilder vs. Bakole clash serving as one of the event's co-main events.
Opetaia's injury and the Bakhodir Jalolov option: Initially, Australian Jai Opetaia was considered as Wilder's opponent, but he was withdrawn from the tournament due to a hand injury. According to American media, undefeated Uzbek boxing master Bakhodir Jalolov was actively discussed as a primary candidate to replace him, but organizers ultimately settled on Martin Bakole.
Boxers' recent results: Deontay Wilder last fought on April 4 in London, where he defeated British boxer Derek Chisora by split decision, while Martin Bakole has not stepped into the ring since his draw against Nigerian Efe Ajagba in May 2025.
Bakhodir Jalolov's rise in the WBO rankings and statistics
Our compatriot Bakhodir Jalolov fought his last professional bout on October 17 in London against local representative Solomon Dacres, winning by unanimous decision after knocking his opponent down in the 5th round. Following this success, the 32-year-old Uzbek boxer climbed three spots in the updated WBO rankings to take 4th place.
Metrics
Details
Bakhodir Jalolov's record
18 fights, 18 wins (15 KOs, no losses)
WBO Champion
Daniel Dubois
WBO Top 4 rankings
1. Oleksandr Usyk, 2. Tyson Fury, 3. Anthony Joshua, 4. Bakhodir Jalolov
Cardiff show date and venue
December 11, Millennium Stadium (Cardiff, Wales)
Main event pairings
Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua / Deontay Wilder vs. Martin Bakole
In your opinion, if Bakhodir Jalolov had secured the fight against Deontay Wilder, could our compatriot have defeated the American knockout artist?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the championship steps of Uzbek boxing pride Bakhodir Jalolov!
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