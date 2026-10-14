IBF announces new rankings: What positions do the Uzbek boxers hold?

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has officially released its latest updated world rankings for professional boxers. Four skilled masters of the leather gloves from Uzbekistan have secured places in this prestigious table, once again proving that they are among the strongest boxers in the world in their respective weight classes.

While our main leaders maintained their stable positions in the top ten in the updated list, another compatriot moved up in the rankings to enter the top 15.

Uzbek boxers' positions in the IBF rankings

The results recorded by our compatriots across various weight categories:

Bakhodir Jalolov (super heavyweight): The two-time Olympic champion maintained his position in the prestigious list among the giants and remained in 4th place . (The IBF championship belt in this weight class belongs to Croatia's Filip Hrgovic);

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (super bantamweight): The former world champion is holding his ground firmly in his division, occupying 4th place globally. (The undisputed champion of the organization in this weight class is Japan's Naoya Inoue);

Israil Madrimov (junior middleweight): Known for his high technical skills, our compatriot remained in 6th place among the best. (The champion of this weight category is Britain's Josh Kelly);

Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov (super bantamweight): Showing active performances in recent bouts, our boxer climbed the rankings to 15th place. (The weight class champion is Naoya Inoue).

The fight for the belts: Are eliminator bouts near?

Securing spots in the top five and top ten of the IBF rankings opens massive doors for boxers to reach championship bouts:

Jalolov and Akhmadaliev on the threshold of the championship: Our boxers ranked 4th will soon have the opportunity to participate in eliminator (qualifying) fights to determine the official mandatory challenger for the championship title;

Madrimov's counter-offensive: Approaching the top five in the junior middleweight division, Israil Madrimov could earn an opportunity to step into the ring against champion Josh Kelly with another victory;

Mirzakhalilov's rise: Entering the top 15 allows Mirazizbek to attract the attention of international promoters and participate in even bigger boxing nights.

These stable and growing results of Uzbek boxers in the IBF rankings continue to strengthen the high prestige of our country's professional boxing school on the international arena.