KuPS vs Trabzonspor: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: KuPS vs Trabzonspor. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
KuPS starting lineup: 1. Kreidl J., 4. Adams K., 24. Armah B., 34. Eskesen J., 13. Kujasalo N., 23. Lotjonen A., 21. Luyeye-Lutumba J., 20. Parzyszek P., 14. Pasanen S., 8. Pennanen P. (captain), 29. Puukko A.
KuPS head coach: Nuutinen M.
Trabzonspor starting lineup: 24. Onana A., 4. Akaydin S., 8. Bouchouari B., 57. Kabasakal M., 3. Mendy B., 30. Onuachu P., 39. Ozkacar C., 20. Pina W., 10. Salah M. (captain), 58. Simsir A., 11. Tufan O.
Trabzonspor head coach: Reis T.
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