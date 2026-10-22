Trabzonspor vs Hearts: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+6 The referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half, bringing the opening 45 minutes of the game to a close.

45+3 Benjamin Bouchouari (Trabzonspor) shoots from outside the box towards the bottom right corner, but Bo Rzat makes a brilliant save to deny him. Brilliant all round!

45 Franculino (Trabzonspor) started his run too early, and the linesman raised his flag for offside.

45 Claudio Braga (Hearts) unleashes a powerful long-range shot towards the center of the goal, but André Onana easily collects the ball.

45 At least 5 minutes will be added to the regular time.

44 The goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Franculino (Trabzonspor), otherwise the ball would have gone into the bottom left corner.

44 Wouter Vrancken is forced into a change. Christian Borchgrevink cannot continue due to injury, and Steven Kingsley (Hearts) comes on to replace him.

44 Benjamin Bouchouari (Trabzonspor) tries his luck with a shot, but his effort misses the target.

42 Noah Saviolo (Trabzonspor) commits a foul, and Lawrence Visser immediately awards a free kick.

38 Yellow card. Samet Akaydin (Trabzonspor) is cautioned for a foul on his opponent.

35 Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Hearts) found himself free inside the box and shot, but his effort was brilliantly blocked by a defender.

33 Thomas Magnusson (Hearts) brings down his opponent with a clumsy challenge, and Lawrence Visser blows his whistle for a foul. The referee's decision is crystal clear. Penalty to Trabzonspor!

32 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor), reading goalkeeper Bo Reus's movement, blasted the penalty straight down the middle!

32 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) takes responsibility and is already placing the ball.

31 Thomas Magnusson (Hearts) commits a foul on his opponent, and Lawrence Visser blows his whistle to signal the infringement. The referee's decision is crystal clear. Penalty awarded to Trabzonspor!

30 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) shoots from inside the box, but the defenders clear the ball well.

27 Even though Wouter Vrancken (Hearts) was on the bench, Lawrence Visser showed him a yellow card. The referee judged it as unsportsmanlike conduct.

21 The defender bravely blocks Samet Akaydin's (Trabzonspor) shot inside the penalty area.

20 Referee Lawrence Visser stopped the match, went over to the sideline to speak with Wouter Vrancken, and then showed him a yellow card.

20 Lawrence Visser shows a yellow card to Kristian Borchgrevink (Hearts); the player isn't surprised as it was a very late and heavy challenge.

15 A good clearance by the defender means Trabzonspor get nothing out of this corner kick.

14 Referee Lawrence Visser cancels the penalty for Trabzonspor after a VAR review!

14 Hold on! The referee is signaling for VAR and wants to review a prior incident in the penalty area. This could be a penalty for Trabzonspor! Let's watch what decision he makes.

14 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) is caught offside and the assistant referee raises his flag.

14 Trabzonspor took a corner kick, but thanks to solid defending, the chance to score was neutralized.

13 Trabzonspor took a corner kick, but thanks to the defenders' solid play, the scoring chance was neutralized.

11 A foul by Calvin Miller (Hearts) worthy of a card, and Lawrence Visser rightly shows a yellow.

10 Claudio Braga (Hearts) carries the ball forward from outside the box and shoots, but it goes straight to the center of the goal, causing no trouble for Andre Onana. Comfortable save.

9 Sidney Lopes Cabral (Trabzonspor) receives a yellow card for a rough foul. Lawrence Visser didn't hesitate for a second to make this decision.

7 Christian Borchgrevink (Hearts) takes a shot at goal, but it goes well wide.

7 Following a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Jamie McCart (Hearts), but he put it well wide of the right post.

7 Thomas Magnusson (Hearts) reacts to the rebound and shoots, but the effort is blocked.

7 DANGER! Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Hearts) rises high from the corner kick and heads it towards the goal, trying to beat the keeper, but it hits the left post and bounces back!

6 The referee points to the corner flag and Hearts will take a corner kick.

6 Christian Borchgrevink (Hearts) found himself in a good shooting position, created space and tried his luck from distance. His shot under the crossbar was brilliantly saved by André Onana!

5 Rogers Mato (Hearts) handles the ball.

4 Trabzonspor had a chance to score from the corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

21:46 Finally, the players are taking the pitch! Hearts will kick off.

21:45 Lawrence Visser has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

21:45 The starting line-ups of both teams are now known, you can check them out now.