KuPS vs Gent: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Mathias Delorge (Gent) sent the corner into the center, but Johannes Kreidl read the play well and claimed the ball.

45 4 minutes of added time.

44 Tiago Araujo (Gent) sent a cross into the box from the flank, but it was blocked.

43 Hillarrion Goore (Gent) couldn't convert the corner. He headed the ball from a dangerous spot in the box, but his effort went just wide of the right post.

43 Mathias Delorge (Gent) steps up to take the throw-in.

41 Johannes Kreidl (KuPS) is able to continue the game.

38 Johannes Kreidl (KuPS) is signaling for medical assistance in pain. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

35 Tibe De Vlieger (Gent) delivered a great corner kick. However, the defenders acted perfectly to clear the ball and avert the danger.

35 Valentin Rodriguez (KuPS) committed a foul and Rob Harvey blew the whistle to signal the infringement.

33 Josué Vergara (Gent) received a brilliant pass and wasted a huge chance, his shot from inside the box went just wide of the left post.

28 2:6 – the total number of shots taken by both teams.

23 Trouble for Miika Nuutinen as Bob Armah (KuPS) can no longer continue. His injury is serious, and Gustav Engvall is coming on to replace him.

21 It looks like Bob Armah (KuPS) is struggling after that injury. Let's hope he can continue.

20 PENALTY APPEAL! Saku Savolainen (KuPS) goes down after a challenge. Players surround the referee, but he waves play on. The match continues.

18 Samuel Pasanen (KuPS) took a shot from distance, but he wasn't ready for it and sent the ball well over the goal.

15 Mathias Delorge (Gent) came close to opening the scoring, his long-range free kick went just wide of the right post.

14 Niilo Kuusalo (KuPS) made a reckless challenge, and Rob Harvey blew the whistle for a foul.

13 Gent took the corner kick short. The ball was passed to a nearby teammate.

9 Josué Vergara (Gent) connected with a great cross into the box, but his header went just wide of the left post.

9 What a big chance for Josué Vergara (Gent). He received a precise pass inside the box and took a shot, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

7 Rob Harvey blows the whistle and Arttu Lötönen (KuPS) is penalized for a foul in attack. Correct decision by the referee.

6 The corner kick was taken, but the KuPS defender cleared the ball, so the hosts couldn't capitalize on the chance.

6 Piotr Parzyszek (KuPS) received the ball near the edge of the box and fired a powerful shot, but a defender made a great block. The referee awarded a corner kick to KuPS.

3 Arttu Lötönen (KuPS) pulled an opponent's shirt and Rob Harvey blew the whistle for a foul.

2 Momodou Sonko's (Gent) long-range strike looked like it was going in, but the ball went just wide of the right post. The goalkeeper got lucky this time.

1 The first half has started.

22:47 Players are on the pitch and KuPS kicks off.

22:45 Rob Harvey has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

22:45 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.