KuPS vs Gent: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: KuPS vs Gent. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
KuPS starting lineup: 1. Kreidl J., 6. Savolainen S., 33. Hamalainen T., 23. Lotjonen A., 13. Kujasalo N., 10. Gasc V. R., 8. Pennanen P. (captain), 15. Aiki A., 14. Pasanen S., 24. Armah B., 20. Parzyszek P.
KuPS substitutes: 4. Adams K., 25. Antwi C., 9. Engvall G., 34. Eskesen J., 3. Heiskanen S., 30. Jorginho, 16. Jyry T., 29. Puukko A., 12. Riihimaki H., 22. Touray S.
KuPS head coach: Nuutinen M.
Gent starting lineup: 33. Roef D. (captain), 3. Paskotsi M., 57. Volckaert M., 44. Van Der Heyden S., 45. Goore H., 27. De Vlieger T., 17. Delorge M., 20. Araujo T., 37. Kadri A., 11. Sonko M., 47. Vergara J.
Gent substitutes: 39. Ayinde A., 8. Benes L., 35. De Meyer G., 56. Diallo M., 28. El Adfaoui M., 22. Lopes L., 10. Omgba A., 30. Peersman K., 18. Samoise M., 59. Seck E. H., 50. Vandenabeele N., 14. Wilson K.
Gent head coach: De Mil R.
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