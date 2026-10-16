Battle to stay in the elite: Draws in “Surkhan” — “Xorazm” and «Bunyodkor» — «Sogdiana» matches

·48·Sport
Battle to stay in the elite: Draws in “Surkhan” — “Xorazm” and «Bunyodkor» — «Sogdiana» matches

As part of the 24th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, tense and uncompromising matches took place between teams located at the bottom of the league table. Playing as the nominal guest in Zomin, Jizzakh's «Sogdiana» club let slip a victory in the dying minutes of the match against Tashkent's «Bunyodkor».

Meanwhile, fans did not see any goals in the encounter between «Surkhan» and «Xorazm» clubs, who are fighting fiercely to remain in the Super League.

«Bunyodkor»'s equalizer in the 84th minute: 1:1

Although the Jizzakh side seized the initiative in the first half and took the lead, the "swallows" fought until the end and snatched an important point:

  • Mavlonqulov's goal: In the 28th minute of the match, Samandar Mavlonqulov put «Sogdiana» ahead;

  • Joker Krivokapich: Coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute of the second half, foreign player Matiya Krivokapich accurately hit the opponent's goal in the 84th minute, restoring parity.

Super League. 24th round

«Bunyodkor» — «Sogdiana» 1:1

Goals: Matiya Krivokapich (84) — Samandar Mavlonqulov (28).

  • «Bunyodkor»: Abdumavlon Abdujalilov, Sardor Rahmonov (Ivan Bukrin, 32), Dmitriy Pletnyov (Islom Anvarov, 60), Amir To‘raqulov, Sardor Abdunabiyev (Matiya Krivokapich, 60), Muhammad Hakimov, Shahzod Ne’matjonov (Abdulhamid Ikromov, 60), Narimon Ahmadjonov (Muzaffar Olimjonov, 75), Nosir Abdusalomov, Shamsiddin Tursunmahammadov, Azizbek To‘lqinbekov.

  • «Sogdiana»: Milan Mitrovich, Zoir Jo‘raboyev, Islom Qobilov, Behruz Jumatov, Zenan Zaymovich (Jamshid Boltaboyev, 46), Javohir Qahramonov (Abdulaziz Abdurashidov, 68), Filip Ivanovich, Lyupcho Doriyev (Shohruz Kamolov, 84), Ollobergan Karimov, Samandar Mavlonqulov (Zabihillo O‘rinboyev, 84), Nodir Soyibov.

  • Yellow card: Dmitriy Pletnyov (18).

The battle in Termez: Goals remain untouched

Despite numerous dangerous moments in a match that was worth "its weight in gold" for both sides in their quest to survive in the elite, the score remained unopened:

  • Cautious football: Both «Surkhan», which focused heavily on defense, and «Xorazm», playing away, prioritized avoiding defensive mistakes;

  • Value of a single point: This draw left the Termez side in 12th place with 28 points, and «Xorazm» in 14th position with 23 points.

«Surkhan» — «Xorazm» 0:0

  • «Surkhan»: Davron Merganov, Behzod Shamsiyev, Doston Tursunov (Muhammadali Musaxonov, 84), Humoyun Sherbo‘tayev, Sunnatulla Abdullajonov (Kamron Yusupov, 68), Richard Fraydey (Mirmahmud Mirusmonov, 90+4), Diyor Ramazonov (Behruz O‘ktamov, 68), Sarvar Abduhamidov, Tornike Zebniauri (Farhod Solihjonov, 90+4), Behruz Shukurullayev, Behruz Shaydulov.

  • «Xorazm»: Umid Ergashev, Abbos Otaxonov, Sardor Azimov (Aziz Axrorov, 85), Rafael Tavaresh (Umid Sultonov, 90+1), Elzio Lohan (Nurjahon Muzaffarov, 90+1), Diyor Ortiqboyev, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov, Aziz Pirmuhammadov, Abror Xusinov, Rustam Abduhamidov (Temur Ismailov, 85), Rafael Sabino (Nodir Abduxoliqov, 63).

  • Yellow cards: Rafael Tavaresh (50), Diyor Ortiqboyev (66).

Following the 24th round of the Super League, the battle to remain in the elite at the bottom of the standings is entering an even more intense phase.

BunyodkorSogdianaSamandar MavlonqulovMatiya Krivokapich
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bunyodkor faces another transfer ban: academy also affectedBunyodkor faces another transfer ban: academy also affected29 September 17:20Early goal and solid defense at "Jar": "Surkhan" secures an important victory!Early goal and solid defense at "Jar": "Surkhan" secures an important victory!20 September 20:11Several key matches to take place in the 23rd round of the Super LeagueSeveral key matches to take place in the 23rd round of the Super League7 October 06:43Surkhon Defeat Kokand-1912 Away by a Narrow MarginSurkhon Defeat Kokand-1912 Away by a Narrow Margin3 August 22:16Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 19Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 1923 August 17:00Resilient comeback and four goals: Sogdiana defeat Surkhon awayResilient comeback and four goals: Sogdiana defeat Surkhon away13 August 21:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov