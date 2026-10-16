Battle to stay in the elite: Draws in “Surkhan” — “Xorazm” and «Bunyodkor» — «Sogdiana» matches

As part of the 24th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, tense and uncompromising matches took place between teams located at the bottom of the league table. Playing as the nominal guest in Zomin, Jizzakh's «Sogdiana» club let slip a victory in the dying minutes of the match against Tashkent's «Bunyodkor».

Meanwhile, fans did not see any goals in the encounter between «Surkhan» and «Xorazm» clubs, who are fighting fiercely to remain in the Super League.

«Bunyodkor»'s equalizer in the 84th minute: 1:1

Although the Jizzakh side seized the initiative in the first half and took the lead, the "swallows" fought until the end and snatched an important point:

Mavlonqulov's goal: In the 28th minute of the match, Samandar Mavlonqulov put «Sogdiana» ahead;

Joker Krivokapich: Coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute of the second half, foreign player Matiya Krivokapich accurately hit the opponent's goal in the 84th minute, restoring parity.

Super League. 24th round

«Bunyodkor» — «Sogdiana» 1:1

Goals: Matiya Krivokapich (84) — Samandar Mavlonqulov (28).

«Bunyodkor»: Abdumavlon Abdujalilov, Sardor Rahmonov (Ivan Bukrin, 32), Dmitriy Pletnyov (Islom Anvarov, 60), Amir To‘raqulov, Sardor Abdunabiyev (Matiya Krivokapich, 60), Muhammad Hakimov, Shahzod Ne’matjonov (Abdulhamid Ikromov, 60), Narimon Ahmadjonov (Muzaffar Olimjonov, 75), Nosir Abdusalomov, Shamsiddin Tursunmahammadov, Azizbek To‘lqinbekov.

«Sogdiana»: Milan Mitrovich, Zoir Jo‘raboyev, Islom Qobilov, Behruz Jumatov, Zenan Zaymovich (Jamshid Boltaboyev, 46), Javohir Qahramonov (Abdulaziz Abdurashidov, 68), Filip Ivanovich, Lyupcho Doriyev (Shohruz Kamolov, 84), Ollobergan Karimov, Samandar Mavlonqulov (Zabihillo O‘rinboyev, 84), Nodir Soyibov.

Yellow card: Dmitriy Pletnyov (18).

The battle in Termez: Goals remain untouched

Despite numerous dangerous moments in a match that was worth "its weight in gold" for both sides in their quest to survive in the elite, the score remained unopened:

Cautious football: Both «Surkhan», which focused heavily on defense, and «Xorazm», playing away, prioritized avoiding defensive mistakes;

Value of a single point: This draw left the Termez side in 12th place with 28 points, and «Xorazm» in 14th position with 23 points.

«Surkhan» — «Xorazm» 0:0

«Surkhan»: Davron Merganov, Behzod Shamsiyev, Doston Tursunov (Muhammadali Musaxonov, 84), Humoyun Sherbo‘tayev, Sunnatulla Abdullajonov (Kamron Yusupov, 68), Richard Fraydey (Mirmahmud Mirusmonov, 90+4), Diyor Ramazonov (Behruz O‘ktamov, 68), Sarvar Abduhamidov, Tornike Zebniauri (Farhod Solihjonov, 90+4), Behruz Shukurullayev, Behruz Shaydulov.

«Xorazm»: Umid Ergashev, Abbos Otaxonov, Sardor Azimov (Aziz Axrorov, 85), Rafael Tavaresh (Umid Sultonov, 90+1), Elzio Lohan (Nurjahon Muzaffarov, 90+1), Diyor Ortiqboyev, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov, Aziz Pirmuhammadov, Abror Xusinov, Rustam Abduhamidov (Temur Ismailov, 85), Rafael Sabino (Nodir Abduxoliqov, 63).

Yellow cards: Rafael Tavaresh (50), Diyor Ortiqboyev (66).

Following the 24th round of the Super League, the battle to remain in the elite at the bottom of the standings is entering an even more intense phase.