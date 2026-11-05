Sensation in Tashkent: "Xorazm" defeats "Bunyodkor" and climbs up the table

The 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League kicked off with an intense and uncompromising match. In the opening game of the round held in the capital, Tashkent's "Bunyodkor" club hosted Urgench's "Xorazm" team. In a match rich with fierce competition, the visitors led by Vali Sultonov secured an important and resilient 2:1 victory.

This success fundamentally changed the situation at the bottom of the tournament table and caused the teams to swap positions.

Fate decided in the first half: Quick goal and a response

The match began with active attacks from the visitors, and the goals were mostly scored in the first half:

Quick goal and initiative: As early as the 5th minute of the match, Suhrob Izzatov found the back of the opponent's net, putting "Xorazm" ahead (0:1);

The "Swallows" respond: After conceding, "Bunyodkor" pushed hard on the attack and equalized by the 33rd minute — Matiya Krivokapich made good use of his opportunity (1:1);

The decisive blow: However, the hosts' joy was short-lived. Just 4 minutes later, in the 37th minute, Azizbek Pirmuhammadov became the author of the winning goal for the Urgench side (1:2).

A sharp turn in the tournament table

The 3 points earned were invaluable for "Xorazm" in their fight to remain in the league:

Position swap: After this victory, "Xorazm" increased their point tally to 26 and climbed to 13th place;

"Bunyodkor" slides down: Although the Tashkent club also has 26 points, they dropped to 14th place due to head-to-head results and additional criteria.

Match report: Super League, 27th round

"Bunyodkor" – "Xorazm" 1:2