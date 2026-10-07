Several key matches to take place in the 23rd round of the Super League

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Several key matches to take place in the 23rd round of the Super League

Will "Neftchi" consolidate its lead?

The opening match of the 23rd round will take place on October 7 at 19:00 at the "Istiqlol" stadium in Fergana. "Neftchi" will host "Khorezm" at home.

After 22 rounds, the Fergana club is the leader of the championship with 51 points. The team has 16 wins to its name, with a goal difference of 50:17. Its closest pursuer, "Pakhtakor", has gathered 49 points.

Therefore, the match against "Khorezm" is not just another regular game for "Neftchi". A victory will further solidify its position in the championship race.

Meanwhile, "Khorezm" sits in 14th place with 21 points after 22 rounds. Thus, although the gap in the standings is large, every point is crucial for the visitors.

"Pakhtakor" — "Bunyodkor" in the Tashkent derby

On October 9 at 19:00, two prominent Tashkent clubs — "Pakhtakor" and "Bunyodkor" — will take to the pitch.

"Pakhtakor" is currently in second place with 49 points. Hence, every point dropped by "Neftchi" is of great importance to the capital club as well.

"Bunyodkor" is in 13th position with 22 points. For this reason, the teams' objectives in the derby differ sharply: while "Pakhtakor" is fighting for the top spots and the championship, "Bunyodkor" desperately needs points to climb out of the bottom zone.

The status of a derby makes this encounter one of the most exciting matches of the round.

"Nasaf" — "Dinamo": an important clash for points

Another notable match on October 9 will take place in Karshi. At 19:30, "Nasaf" will host "Dinamo".

After 22 rounds, "Nasaf" is in sixth place with 34 points, while "Dinamo" occupies the ninth position with 30 points.

The gap between them is not large. Consequently, a victory in this match could significantly impact the teams' positions in the league table.

Especially as the season approaches its decisive phase, the value of every point for the top spots continues to rise.

"Navbahor" faces a serious test in Olmaliq

Another central match of the 23rd round will take place on October 11 at 16:00. AGMK will host "Navbahor" at home.

"Navbahor" is in third place with 44 points, chasing the top two teams. The Olmaliq club sits in fourth position with 35 points.

Therefore, this clash is also vital for the upper part of the standings. If "Navbahor" wins, it will maintain pressure in the title race. For AGMK, three points would offer a chance to close in on the third-placed opponent.

Full schedule of the 23rd round

The 23rd round matches of the Super League will be held on October 7–11. The official calendar shows the dates and kickoff times for all eight matches.

Date

Time

Match

October 7

19:00

«Neftchi» — «Khorezm»

October 9

18:30

«Kokand-1912» — «Mash'al»

October 9

19:00

«Pakhtakor» — «Bunyodkor»

October 9

19:00

«Bukhara» — «Andijan»

October 9

19:30

«Nasaf» — «Dinamo»

October 10

18:00

«Kyzylkum» — «Surkhan»

October 11

16:00

AGMK — «Navbahor»

October 11

16:00

«Sogdiana» — «Lokomotiv»

Every point counts in the championship race

The situation after the 22nd round shows just how intense the title race is ahead of the 23rd round: «Neftchi» — 51 points, «Pakhtakor» — 49 points, «Navbahor» — 44 points. Behind them, AGMK and "Lokomotiv" have accumulated 35 points each.

Thus, the results of the top three in the new round could affect not only their own positions but also the overall battle for the championship.

"Neftchi" will take the pitch first. Then it will be the turn of "Pakhtakor" and "Navbahor". The main question is whether the gap in the championship race will narrow at the end of the 23rd round, or if the leaders will pull away once again.

NeftchiPakhtakorUzbek Super LeagueChampionshipFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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