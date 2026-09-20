In the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, a tense and uncompromising match took place between two principled teams fighting to move away from the bottom of the tournament table. At the "Jar" stadium in Tashkent, Termez club "Surkhan" hosted the players of "Kokand-1912" and secured an important minimal 1:0 victory. The only goal that decided the fate of the match was scored in the opening minutes of the encounter: in the 8th minute, Termez's legionnaire Tornike Zebniauri showed quickness, converting his team's attack into a goal with an accurate shot.

Although the players from the valley relentlessly pushed forward after this early goal in an attempt to restore balance, "Surkhan's" defense and goalkeeper acted flawlessly, rendering all opponent attacks futile. Thanks to these valuable 3 points earned, "Surkhan" increased its points to 26, rising to the 10th position in the league table, while "Kokand-1912," remaining at 20 points, stayed in the dangerous 15th place, further complicating their task of maintaining their spot in the elite.

So, what distinguished "Surkhan's" tactics that managed to maintain the score for over 80 minutes, чо? "Kokand-1912's" attacking line is faltering, and what strategic importance does this victory hold for the Termez team ahead of the end of the season?

"Zebniauri's quick goal and the siege at 'Jar'": Match chronicle

The main events and turning points observed during the match:

Decisive shot in the 8th minute: Tornike Zebniauri took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense right from the start of the match to open the scoring;

"Surkhan's" cold-blooded defense: After scoring, the hosts switched to an orderly defense, relying on counter-attacks and leaving no open spaces for the opponent;

Double substitution at halftime: In the 46th minute, the coaching staff brought on Uktamov and Abduhamidov in place of Ramazonov and Kodirov, strengthening the center;

"Kokand-1912's" fruitless pressure: The valley team increased pressure with the help of Nimeli, Gvazava, and substitutes, but couldn't find a way toward the goal;

Preservation of the 1:0 scoreline: Until the referee's final whistle, "Surkhan's" defenders did not lose concentration and sealed the victory.

Super League Round 22: "Surkhan" — "Kokand-1912" match indicators

The teams' squads and main statistical figures of the match:

Indicators and criteria "Surkhan" (Hosts) "Kokand-1912" (Guests) Final score 1 0 Goalscorer Tornike Zebniauri (8th minute) — Stadium hosted "Jar" Stadium (Tashkent) "Jar" Stadium (Tashkent) Points accumulated 26 points (rose to 10th place) 20 points (remained in 15th place) Main goalkeepers Merganov Davronov Tactical changes Double rotation in the 46th minute Attacking substitutions in the 62nd and 86th minutes

Football Analysis: Experts on the minimal match at "Jar"

Conclusions of national championship specialists and sports commentators:

Zebniauri's high instinct: The skill of scoring an early goal completely turned the script of the game in favor of the Termez team, allowing them to play based on their own plans;

Discipline in defense: One of "Surkhan's" greatest achievements this season remains not losing compactness in the defensive line when leading in the score;

"Kokand-1912's" realization problem: Despite ball control and transition to attack, inaccuracies in final shots and a lack of sharpness are causing the team to lose points;

Intensification of the battle to stay in the league: While this victory moved "Surkhan" slightly away from the danger zone, for "Kokand-1912" it means the remaining rounds will turn into real survival battles.

"Surkhan's" resilient performance at "Jar" boosted team morale and instilled great confidence in the Termez fans ahead of the final stretch of the Super League.

In your opinion, is "Surkhan's" holding onto the score thanks to a single goal scored in the 8th minute a victory for the coach's tactics or "Kokand-1912's" attacking weakness? Do you think "Kokand-1912" can rise from 15th place and retain its spot in the Super League? Leave your thoughts and analyses in the comments and share the analysis of the intense rounds of Uzbek football with all your fan friends and sports enthusiasts!