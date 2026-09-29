Bunyodkor faces another transfer ban: academy also affected

Tashkent's "Bunyodkor" club has faced another serious issue regarding transfers. The club has been slapped with a new transfer ban, and this restriction affects not only professional players, but also academy trainees.

According to the UzPFL press service, on September 25, the UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee banned "Bunyodkor" from registering new players for two consecutive full registration periods.

This has further complicated an existing problem for the club.

The ban was previously imposed over the Rivaldo case

Earlier, FIFA imposed a transfer ban on "Bunyodkor" due to unpaid debts owed to former player Rivaldo.

A single condition has been set for the lifting of this ban — the debt must be settled in full.

However, while this issue remains unresolved, another sanction against the club has come into force.

The new ban was triggered by Samandar Mavlonqulov

The decision made by the UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee on September 25 was prompted by unpaid debts to former player Samandar Mavlonqulov.

Reports state that "Bunyodkor" failed to fulfill this obligation within the stipulated deadline.

Consequently, the club was hit with another restriction regarding the registration of new players.

The most important aspect is that the FIFA sanction over the Rivaldo case and the UFA decision over the Samandar Mavlonqulov case are separate and independent sanctions.