Bunyodkor faces another transfer ban: academy also affected

·2·Sport
Bunyodkor faces another transfer ban: academy also affected

Tashkent's "Bunyodkor" club has faced another serious issue regarding transfers. The club has been slapped with a new transfer ban, and this restriction affects not only professional players, but also academy trainees.

According to the UzPFL press service, on September 25, the UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee banned "Bunyodkor" from registering new players for two consecutive full registration periods.

This has further complicated an existing problem for the club.

The ban was previously imposed over the Rivaldo case

Earlier, FIFA imposed a transfer ban on "Bunyodkor" due to unpaid debts owed to former player Rivaldo.

A single condition has been set for the lifting of this ban — the debt must be settled in full.

However, while this issue remains unresolved, another sanction against the club has come into force.

The new ban was triggered by Samandar Mavlonqulov

The decision made by the UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee on September 25 was prompted by unpaid debts to former player Samandar Mavlonqulov.

Reports state that "Bunyodkor" failed to fulfill this obligation within the stipulated deadline.

Consequently, the club was hit with another restriction regarding the registration of new players.

The most important aspect is that the FIFA sanction over the Rivaldo case and the UFA decision over the Samandar Mavlonqulov case are separate and independent sanctions.

Bunyodkor's transfer bans will remain in place until the obligations for both cases are fully met.

Bunyodkor can no longer register new players

During the current restrictions, "Bunyodkor" will be unable to register new professional players with the League.

However, the club retains a certain leeway.

"Bunyodkor" can extend current contracts and agreements with players who were registered before the ban came into force.

In other words, while the ability to attract and register new players after the ban is limited, relations can be continued with players who were already on the club's roster.

The biggest problem concerns academy players

Another crucial aspect of the situation at "Bunyodkor" is that the transfer ban also impacts the academy's operations.

Among the club's academy trainees, only those entered into the MyLeague platform before the ban came into effect can sign employment contracts and be properly registered.

However, the situation is different for young players who are training at the academy but have not been entered into the MyLeague platform.

Furthermore, new trainees accepted into the "Bunyodkor" academy after the ban takes effect will not be exempt from these restrictions either.

New trainees cannot play in the League

According to the UzPFL, until the bans are lifted, young players belonging to the aforementioned category will not be able to defend "Bunyodkor"'s honor in League competitions.

This situation is also a vital matter for the club's academy, as newly accepted academy players who are not registered on the MyLeague platform will have restricted participation in official competitions.

Thus, the transfer problem at "Bunyodkor" is no longer just an issue concerning the main team.

The club faces two obligations

In the current situation, it is crucial for "Bunyodkor" to fulfill its obligations regarding two separate cases.

On one side is the FIFA ban related to the debt owed to former player Rivaldo.

On the other side is the UFA ban imposed due to obligations toward former player Samandar Mavlonqulov.

Until the obligations under these cases are fully fulfilled, the club will not be able to utilize the opportunity to register new players.

The most critical point for "Bunyodkor" now is to fulfill its debt obligations and achieve the cancellation of the current bans. Otherwise, the restrictions will continue to affect not only transfer plans, but also the process of involving new trainees from the club's academy in official competitions.

BunyodkorUzPFLFIFASamandar Mavlonqulov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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