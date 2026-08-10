“Pakhtakor” Head Coach for the AFC Champions League Elite Revealed: Details

Tashkent club “Pakhtakor” has clarified an important organizational matter ahead of its participation in the AFC Champions League Elite. In accordance with AFC requirements, Emilian Karas has been registered as the team’s official head coach for the continental tournament.

The capital club’s press service issued an official statement on the matter.

Licence and AFC requirements: What is the main reason for the change?

The coaching licence requirements set by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for its most prestigious club competition are extremely strict. Therefore, “Pakhtakor” was required to name as head coach a specialist who holds the necessary coaching category for the tournament.

The club’s statement said:

“Due to the requirements set for AFC club competitions, Emilian Karas, who holds the necessary licence, will participate in official events as head coach in the AFC Champions League Elite. He will attend match-sheet procedures, press conferences and other official events, both remote and in person, as “Pakhtakor” head coach.”, the club’s statement said.

An important start on the international stage

Emilian Karas is regarded as a specialist who has gained extensive experience on the international stage during his career. This appointment and decision give “Pakhtakor” the opportunity to focus directly on its matches against the continent’s strongest clubs while fully complying with AFC regulations.

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