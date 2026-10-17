Is Alisher Usmanov planning to take over Everton again?

Well-known Russian businessman and billionaire born in Uzbekistan, Alisher Usmanov, is considering the possibilities of regaining control over English Premier League (EPL) club Everton and investing large sums into the Merseyside team.

This was reported by famous British journalist and former footballer Alan Brazil, citing his sources on the air of the influential talkSPORT publication.

"He has got loads of money": Alan Brazil's statement

Commenting on the behind-the-scenes rumors surrounding the club, the journalist stated the following:

Inside information: "I can't officially confirm this 100 percent, but clear signals have reached us that Usmanov is trying to return to Everton;

Investment potential: He has got loads and loads of money. Apparently, Mr. Usmanov is looking to return to Everton if the opportunity arises and invest a significant amount into the team," Brazil emphasized.

Suspension of sponsorship and the billionaire's wealth

Alisher Usmanov's ties with the Liverpool club have a long history:

12.5 billion euro assets: According to the latest estimates by Forbes magazine, Alisher Usmanov's wealth is approximately 12.5 billion euros ;

2022 restrictions: In March 2022, due to the geopolitical situation, Everton suspended all multi-million-dollar sponsorship contracts with companies associated with Usmanov, such as USM Holdings and MegaFon.

Sanctions and legal barriers in Britain

Serious legal restrictions remain in the way of the billionaire's return to English football:

European Union list: Previously, Alisher Usmanov was removed from the official EU sanctions list as a result of legal proceedings and appeals;

United Kingdom restrictions: Nevertheless, restrictive measures by the UK government against the businessman, including an entry ban to the country and the freezing of his assets in Britain, still remain in force.

If the parties can find a way to bypass the legal barriers or soften his legal status, the return of major financial resources to Everton could seriously impact the balance of power in the EPL.