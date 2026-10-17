Is Alisher Usmanov planning to take over Everton again?

·46·Sport
Is Alisher Usmanov planning to take over Everton again?

Well-known Russian businessman and billionaire born in Uzbekistan, Alisher Usmanov, is considering the possibilities of regaining control over English Premier League (EPL) club Everton and investing large sums into the Merseyside team.

This was reported by famous British journalist and former footballer Alan Brazil, citing his sources on the air of the influential talkSPORT publication.

"He has got loads of money": Alan Brazil's statement

Commenting on the behind-the-scenes rumors surrounding the club, the journalist stated the following:

  • Inside information: "I can't officially confirm this 100 percent, but clear signals have reached us that Usmanov is trying to return to Everton;

  • Investment potential: He has got loads and loads of money. Apparently, Mr. Usmanov is looking to return to Everton if the opportunity arises and invest a significant amount into the team," Brazil emphasized.

Suspension of sponsorship and the billionaire's wealth

Alisher Usmanov's ties with the Liverpool club have a long history:

  • 12.5 billion euro assets: According to the latest estimates by Forbes magazine, Alisher Usmanov's wealth is approximately 12.5 billion euros;

  • 2022 restrictions: In March 2022, due to the geopolitical situation, Everton suspended all multi-million-dollar sponsorship contracts with companies associated with Usmanov, such as USM Holdings and MegaFon.

Sanctions and legal barriers in Britain

Serious legal restrictions remain in the way of the billionaire's return to English football:

  • European Union list: Previously, Alisher Usmanov was removed from the official EU sanctions list as a result of legal proceedings and appeals;

  • United Kingdom restrictions: Nevertheless, restrictive measures by the UK government against the businessman, including an entry ban to the country and the freezing of his assets in Britain, still remain in force.

If the parties can find a way to bypass the legal barriers or soften his legal status, the return of major financial resources to Everton could seriously impact the balance of power in the EPL.

Alisher UsmanovEvertonEPLsanctions
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why does Paris want to lift sanctions on Alisher Usmanov? The French Foreign Minister reveals the secret!Why does Paris want to lift sanctions on Alisher Usmanov? The French Foreign Minister reveals the secret!28 September 18:35West Ham United defeat Everton 2-1 at homeWest Ham United defeat Everton 2-1 at home25 April 21:03Will Elon Musk buy Everton? He has received an offerWill Elon Musk buy Everton? He has received an offer10 October 18:29Everton Confirms Contact With Manchester City Over Jack Grealish TransferEverton Confirms Contact With Manchester City Over Jack Grealish Transfer19 August 15:53Unexpected sensation in the EPL: Brighton crushes Arsenal with a scandalous scorelineUnexpected sensation in the EPL: Brighton crushes Arsenal with a scandalous scoreline19 September 21:13Everton vs Manchester City: A Thrilling 3-3 Draw in the Premier LeagueEverton vs Manchester City: A Thrilling 3-3 Draw in the Premier League5 May 02:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...