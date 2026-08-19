Everton Confirms Contact With Manchester City Over Jack Grealish Transfer

·22·Sport
Everton Confirms Contact With Manchester City Over Jack Grealish Transfer

Everton chief executive Angus Kinnear has made an important statement about the future of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. In an interview with BBC Radio Merseyside, he confirmed that the Merseyside club remains in contact with the 30-year-old and maintains a close relationship with him. The statement has sparked various rumours about the player's future. Goal.com reports that.

Jack Grealish spent the 2025–26 season on loan at Goodison Park, where he began to show some of his best form. However, a serious leg injury in January hindered the player's development. Nevertheless, his decision to complete the rest of his recovery at Everton rather than at Manchester City's training base highlights the warm relationship between the club and the player.

Questions Over Jack Grealish and Manchester City's Future

According to Kinnear, the player has grown very fond of Everton's environment and feels comfortable at the club. “Jack is a player we remain in contact with. It is no secret that he chose to complete his rehabilitation with us at the end of the season,” the Everton chief said. He added that the club respects the fact that Grealish is currently a Manchester City player and that his return from injury is the most important matter.

The situation at Manchester City changed with the arrival of head coach Enzo Maresca. Under the new manager, players are required to earn their place in the starting XI through their work in training every day. Grealish came on as a substitute for Manchester City against Arsenal in the Community Shield, showing that he remains part of the head coach's plans.

The Transfer Window and the Player's Past Achievements

According to Goal.com, anything could happen before the transfer window closes. Maresca has made it clear that only players who want to stay at the club and work hard every day will receive playing time. Nevertheless, finding regular minutes at City, where competition is fierce, has been difficult for Grealish.

It is worth recalling that Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million. He has made 158 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 17 goals, and won the Premier League three times, as well as the FA Cup and the Champions League. If negotiations with Everton conclude positively, the player could continue his career at Goodison Park.

Jack GrealishEvertonManchester CityTransferPremier League
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