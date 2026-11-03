Unexpected result in the Premier League: Everton beats Newcastle away, climbs to 7th place

·3·Sport
Unexpected result in the Premier League: Everton beats Newcastle away, climbs to 7th place

In the final match concluding the 9th round of the English Premier League, Newcastle United hosted Liverpool's Everton on their home turf. In a tense and uncompromising encounter, the visitors secured a crucial 1-0 victory.

David Moyes' side withstood the hosts' pressure through tactical discipline and solid defense, earning a vital 3 points and moving closer to the top of the league table.

The moment that decided the game

The first half of the match was marked by balanced play and cautious actions from both sides. However, at the start of the second half, fans witnessed the only and decisive goal:

  • Winning goal by Barry (49th minute): A quick attack organized by the "Toffees" at the start of the second half proved effective — striker Barry hit the target accurately, opening the scoring (0:1);

  • Fruitless pressure from the "Magpies": After conceding, Newcastle made a series of substitutions to intensify their attacks, but the Everton defensive line, led by Jordan Pickford, stood firm;

  • Yellow card for the coach: Emotions flared in the climax of the game, and in the 73rd minute, Everton head coach David Moyes was even shown a yellow card by the referee due to disputed situations.

Situation in the league table

This away victory served as a major springboard for Everton:

  • Everton: The team brought their point tally to 13, climbing to 7th place in the Premier League table;

  • Newcastle: The "Magpies," having dropped points in front of their home fans, fell to 13th place with 11 points.

Official match report

  • EPL. 9th round

  • Newcastle — Everton 0:1

  • Goal: Barry 49.

  • Cautions: Burn 32, Ramsey 90+7 — George 52, Moyes 73.

Lineups:

  • Newcastle: Gornichek, Hall, Schär, Nico González, Osula, Burn, Dedić (Touré, 87), Barnes, Willock (Wissa, 64), Joelinton (Ramsey, 75), Elanga (Murphy, 76).

  • Everton: Jordan Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite (Keane, 82), Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Rohl, George, Barry (Johnson, 80).

English Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedEvertonDavid Moyes
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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