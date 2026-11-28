In the 12th round of the English Premier League, Chelsea were guests of Nottingham Forest, losing 2-3 in a match filled with goals and intense competition. This result at the City Ground marked the Londoners' third consecutive defeat in the championship.

Match details and report

During the match, both sides provided fans with five goals. Notably, in the match chronology, the hosts saw Morgan Gibbs-White score a brace (51st and 72nd minutes), while for Chelsea, the activity of Emanuel Emegha (54th and 89th minutes) and the hosts' decisive goal in the 90th minute determined the outcome of the match.

EPL. Round 12: Nottingham Forest — Chelsea 3:2

Goals: Joao da Cruz (5, 0:1), Morgan Gibbs-White (51, 1:1), Morgan Gibbs-White (72, 2:1), Liam Delap (80, 2:2), Ismaila Sarr (90, 3:2) (also, match details note that Igor Jesus opened the scoring in the 5th minute, and Emegha scored for the Londoners in the 54th and 89th minutes).

Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels, Jacob Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Dani Munoz, James McAtee (Ryan Yates, 90), Xaver Schlager (Ismaila Sarr, 84), Neco Williams, Igor Jesus (Dan Ndoye, 72), Morgan Gibbs-White, Liam Delap (Chris Wood, 84).

Chelsea: Emiliano Martinez, Pedro Chavarria, Moises Caicedo, Wesley Fofana (Levi Colwill, 56), Josh Acheampong (Mateo Palestra, 85), Jordan Henderson (Gonzalo Cuenda, 85), Romeo Lavia, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Danny Welbeck (Emanuel Emegha, 45).

Yellow cards: Wesley Fofana (49), Emanuel Emegha (54), Jeydon Henderson (61), Pedro Neto (70), Liam Delap (80), Igor Jesus (90), Ismaila Sarr (90).

Chelsea's crisis series and league table position

Thus, the Londoners have left the pitch defeated in four of their last five Premier League matches:

Competition / Round Opponent Result EPL last 5 rounds Leeds 1:4 defeat EPL last 5 rounds Manchester United 2:0 sole victory EPL last 5 rounds Sunderland 0:1 defeat EPL last 5 rounds Tottenham 0:2 defeat EPL Round 12 Nottingham Forest 2:3 defeat

Following these matches, Chelsea sits in 8th place in the league table with 16 points after 12 rounds. The victorious Nottingham Forest has increased their point tally to 12, climbing to 14th place.

In your opinion, what is the main reason for this decline at Chelsea, having lost four times in the last five rounds?

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