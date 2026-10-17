Nico Williams' agent reveals why the transfer to Barcelona did not happen

·44·Sport
Nico Williams' agent reveals why the transfer to Barcelona did not happen

Felix Tainta, the agent of Athletic Bilbao and Spain national team star Nico Williams, has disclosed the details of the player's failed high-profile transfer to Catalan club Barcelona in the summer of 2025.

In an interview with Goal.com, the football agent clarified at which point the negotiations hit a dead end and why the Catalan giant's offer was rejected.

"Your problem should not affect me"

Touching upon the negotiation process and Barcelona's financial and registration issues, Felix Tainta highlighted the following key aspects:

  • Open communication and Athletic's awareness: The agent kept the Athletic management regularly informed about every stage of the negotiations, maintaining transparency even at times when it displeased the Bilbao club;

  • Comparison with Formula 1: "Nico simply couldn't risk being left without playing time. This is Formula 1. If I come to you, I shouldn't have to endure your problems. I explained this exact thing to Barcelona," Tainta said;

  • Lack of guarantees: The deal was abandoned because the Catalans failed to provide firm guarantees regarding the player's registration and his ability to take the field. "He is a professional footballer. If you have a problem, it shouldn't affect me. Without such a guarantee, we had to change our minds."

Why was a contract with Athletic signed until 2035?

The agent explained Nico Williams' vision for the future and the process of extending his contract as follows:

  • High goals and the limit of opportunities: Since Nico is a player aiming for great heights, he seriously considered the option of leaving, as it is a known fact that Athletic's potential is limited and they cannot win the Champions League or La Liga;

  • Change of decision: After analyzing all the consequences of other options and realizing they made no logical sense, the agent suggested that the player sign a long-term deal with Athletic, and Williams agreed;

  • Contract duration and release clause: Currently, Nico Williams' active agreement with the Basque club runs until the summer of 2035. At the same time, the contract retains a buyout clause allowing him to be purchased for approximately 90 million euros.

These statements clearly demonstrated that Nico Williams prioritized stability and continuous playing time in his career over any vague promises.

Nico WilliamsAthletic BilbaoBarcelonaFelix Tainta
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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