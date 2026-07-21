A Mother's Courage Paved the Way for Nico Williams' Success

Behind the success of Nico Williams, who is now a European champion with the Spanish national team, lies a touching life story that many are unaware of.

In 1993, his parents, Maria and Felix Williams, set off from Ghana to Spain in search of a better life. They had to travel over 3,000 kilometers, nearly a thousand of which were through one of the harshest regions in the world—the Sahara Desert. Most astonishingly, Maria was pregnant at the time and crossed the scorching desert barefoot with her family.

Thirty-three years later, Nico Williams, who was born as a result of that arduous journey, became a European champion with the Spain national team. After the final match, he moved everyone by handing the gold medal he had won to his mother.

"I run fast, but my mother is faster than me. She escaped death and crossed the Sahara while pregnant. She deserves this medal more than I do," said Nico Williams.

These words from the footballer went viral on social media, leaving thousands of fans deeply moved. Many recognize this story as a shining example of a mother's devotion and the infinite sacrifices she made for her child.