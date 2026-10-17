Everton vs Chelsea: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

24 Is that a yellow card in the referee's hand? Yes, it is! Harrison Armstrong (Everton) is booked.

22 Merlin Rohl (Everton) made a run into the box to reach a long pass, but an opposing defender made a crucial clearance.

21 Jordan Henderson (Chelsea) receives an accurate pass inside the box and shoots for the bottom right corner, but a defender blocks it.

21 Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) tried to set Pedro Neto free, but his pass was blocked by a defender. The ball went out for a throw-in. Chelsea will throw it in.

19 Chelsea players are passing the ball to each other with short passes.

19 Match: Everton - Chelsea. Score: 0-0. Possession: 28:72.

17 Jordan Henderson (Chelsea) tried to play a low cross into the box, but the block was made and the ball cleared. It went out for a throw-in to Chelsea.

17 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) heads over to take the corner kick after a defender clears the ball well.

16 Jack Grealish (Everton) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

16 Everton are controlling the pace of the game through precise short passes.

15 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) beats his marker and unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box. Jordan Pickford was late to spot it, but keeps it out of the bottom right corner.

15 Pedro Neto (Chelsea) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opponent's defense managed to clear the ball to safety.

13 James Garner (Everton) lofts the ball in from the free-kick, but his wayward cross goes out of play. The ball crosses the line and it's a goal-kick for Chelsea.

13 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) pulled back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee blew his whistle for a foul. Everton win a free kick.

12 Everton are playing brilliant combinational football, passing the ball accurately, but a defender read the play well and successfully stopped the attack.

8 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) commits a foul, and Paul Tierney blows his whistle.

8 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) went on a solo run, but an opposing defender blocked him, failing to create a dangerous situation.

7 Great controlled play and passing from Chelsea. They are increasing their possession and trying to break through the opponent's defense, looking to strike with quick counter-attacks.

6 Chelsea continue to build up with precise passes looking for new attacking options.

5 Jack Grealish (Everton) attempted to deliver the ball into the penalty area, but it was blocked.

4 Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) throws the ball from the throw-in straight into the penalty area like a corner kick.

3 Chelsea players are controlling the game with short passes, but one of the defenders stepped up and intercepted the ball. The ball went out of bounds. Chelsea will throw it in.

2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) won the ball back and reacted angrily after Paul Tierney blew for a foul.

2 Chelsea are stepping up the pressure right now, but a defender clears the ball. The linesman awards a throw-in to Chelsea.

1 The first half has started.

16:32 The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to kick off. Everton gets the game underway.

16:30 Today's match will be officiated by Paul Tierney.

16:30 The starting lineups of both teams have already been announced and you can view them in the match details.