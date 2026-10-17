Everton vs Chelsea: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Everton vs Chelsea. Kick-off: 17 October, 16:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Everton starting lineup: 1. Pickford J., 45. Armstrong H., 11. Barry T., 4. Branthwaite J., 8. Dewsbury-Hall K., 37. Garner J., 10. Grealish J., 2. Maitland-Niles A., 16. Mykolenko V., 34. Rohl M., 6. Tarkowski J. (captain).
Everton substitutes: 24. Alcaraz C., 20. Dibling T., 19. George T., . Graham B., 30. Hackney H., 22. Johnson B., 23. Norgaard C., 15. O'Brien J., 12. Travers M.
Everton head coach: Moyes D.
Chelsea starting lineup: 1. Martinez E., 34. Acheampong J., 25. Caicedo M. (captain), 6. Colwill L., 21. Hato J., 14. Henderson J., 9. Joao Pedro, 5. Lacroix M., 7. Neto P., 10. Palmer C., 17. Rogers M.
Chelsea substitutes: 4. Barco V., 41. Estêvão, 3. Fofana W., 45. Lavia R., 32. Nicoll-Jazuli M., 2. Palestra M., 39. Penders M., 23. Quenda G., 18. Welbeck D.
Chelsea head coach: Alonso X.
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