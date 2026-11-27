Nottingham vs Chelsea: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Sport1 min read58
Premier League: Nottingham vs Chelsea. Kick-off: 28 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 23. Cunha, 19. Delap L., 10. Gibbs-White M. (captain), 11. Igor Jesus, 24. McAtee J., 31. Milenkovic N., 27. Munoz D., 5. Murillo, 21. Schlager X., 3. Williams N.
Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.
Chelsea starting lineup: 1. Martinez E., 34. Acheampong J., 25. Caicedo M. (captain), 29. Chavarria P., 3. Fofana W., 14. Henderson J., 45. Lavia R., 7. Neto P., 10. Palmer C., 17. Rogers M., 18. Welbeck D.
Chelsea head coach: Alonso X.
Live report1-0 LIVE
- 25Andy Madley spotted the foul by Josh Acheampong (Chelsea) and didn't hesitate to blow his whistle.
- 25Jordan Henderson (Chelsea) whips in the corner, but the defense clears it.
- 24Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) fires a shot from the edge of the box, but it's blocked by a defender. The referee signals for a corner to Chelsea.
- 22Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) tries his luck from distance, but it sails way over. Goal kick for Nottingham.
- 21Xaver Schlager (Nottingham) slides in but catches his opponent. The referee blows for a foul. Chelsea are awarded a direct free kick.
- 19Cole Palmer (Chelsea) slides a through ball, but a defender cuts it out.
- 18Daniel Munoz (Nottingham) commits a foul and Andy Madley immediately awards a free kick.
- 18A slick passing move from Chelsea to carve out a new attacking opportunity.
- 15Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) tries to break away, but a defender clears the ball.
- 14The ball is cleared after James McAtee (Nottingham) fails to dribble past his marker.
- 13Danny Welbeck (Chelsea) lunges into a tackle and Andy Madley blows for a foul. Nottingham play the advantage. They have a free kick.
- 12James McAtee (Nottingham) tried to create a chance with a cross into the box, but the defence dealt with it easily.
- 10Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham) swings in the corner, but it's headed away by an opponent.
- 9Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham) goes for a curling free kick from distance, but the wall makes an easy block.
- 8Andy Madley blows his whistle after Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) catches his opponent instead of the ball. Nottingham to take the free kick.
- 51-0Goal! Igor Jesus (Nottingham) fires a brilliant shot into the top right corner after a superb lofted pass from Daniel Munoz. It's 1:0.
- 4James McAtee (Nottingham) clearly holds his opponent to stop him reaching the ball, and the referee blows the whistle immediately.
- 2Liam Delap (Nottingham) fires from the edge of the box. The shot is straight at the keeper, and Emiliano Martinez makes an easy save.
- 1The match is underway.
- 01:00The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Nottingham to get us started.
- 01:00Andy Madley is the referee for today's game.
- 01:00The starting XIs have been announced; check them out in the Lineups section.
- 01:00Welcome to our live text commentary. Follow all the key moments of the match right here. Sit back and enjoy the game.
Next story
Did you like this article?
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…