25 Andy Madley spotted the foul by Josh Acheampong (Chelsea) and didn't hesitate to blow his whistle.

25 Jordan Henderson (Chelsea) whips in the corner, but the defense clears it.

24 Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) fires a shot from the edge of the box, but it's blocked by a defender. The referee signals for a corner to Chelsea.

22 Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) tries his luck from distance, but it sails way over. Goal kick for Nottingham.

21 Xaver Schlager (Nottingham) slides in but catches his opponent. The referee blows for a foul. Chelsea are awarded a direct free kick.

19 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) slides a through ball, but a defender cuts it out.

18 Daniel Munoz (Nottingham) commits a foul and Andy Madley immediately awards a free kick.

18 A slick passing move from Chelsea to carve out a new attacking opportunity.

15 Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) tries to break away, but a defender clears the ball.

14 The ball is cleared after James McAtee (Nottingham) fails to dribble past his marker.

13 Danny Welbeck (Chelsea) lunges into a tackle and Andy Madley blows for a foul. Nottingham play the advantage. They have a free kick.

12 James McAtee (Nottingham) tried to create a chance with a cross into the box, but the defence dealt with it easily.

10 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham) swings in the corner, but it's headed away by an opponent.

9 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham) goes for a curling free kick from distance, but the wall makes an easy block.

8 Andy Madley blows his whistle after Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) catches his opponent instead of the ball. Nottingham to take the free kick.

5 1-0 Goal! Igor Jesus (Nottingham) fires a brilliant shot into the top right corner after a superb lofted pass from Daniel Munoz. It's 1:0.

4 James McAtee (Nottingham) clearly holds his opponent to stop him reaching the ball, and the referee blows the whistle immediately.

2 Liam Delap (Nottingham) fires from the edge of the box. The shot is straight at the keeper, and Emiliano Martinez makes an easy save.

1 The match is underway.

01:00 The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Nottingham to get us started.

01:00 Andy Madley is the referee for today's game.

01:00 The starting XIs have been announced; check them out in the Lineups section.