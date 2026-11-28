Chelsea's defensive crisis: Xabi Alonso's team on the verge of Premier League anti-records!
Following a 2:3 away defeat to Nottingham Forest in the 12th round of the English Premier League, Chelsea's defensive performance this season has once again come under sharp criticism. According to The Touchline, citing Sky Sports statistics, the London club under the management of Xabi Alonso has become one of the weakest teams in the league defensively.
One of the worst records in the Premier League
After the 12th round of matches, the main defensive statistics for the "Blues" indicate that the team is facing serious problems:
Statistical indicator
Recorded result
Position among PL teams
Goals conceded
23
19th place in the league (second worst result)
Shots on target conceded
66
19th place in the league (second worst result)
Clear-cut chances conceded
41
19th place in the league (second worst result)
Errors leading to opponent shots
19
20th place in the league (behind all clubs — worst record)
For context, despite these poor defensive statistics, Chelsea currently sits in 8th place in the league table with 16 points after 12 rounds of the Premier League.
In your opinion, what is the main reason for these errors and the high number of goals conceded by Chelsea: tactical flaws or individual mistakes by the defenders?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your friends who are following the most interesting analyses of the English Premier League and world football!
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