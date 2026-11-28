Following a 2:3 away defeat to Nottingham Forest in the 12th round of the English Premier League, Chelsea's defensive performance this season has once again come under sharp criticism. According to The Touchline, citing Sky Sports statistics, the London club under the management of Xabi Alonso has become one of the weakest teams in the league defensively.

One of the worst records in the Premier League

After the 12th round of matches, the main defensive statistics for the "Blues" indicate that the team is facing serious problems: