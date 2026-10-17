Fulham vs Hull: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Fulham vs Hull. Kick-off: 17 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Fulham starting lineup: 1. Leno B., 22. Affengruber D., 3. Bassey C. (captain), 16. Berge S., 14. Bobb O., 21. Castagne T., 19. Charles S., 7. Garcia G., 17. Iwobi A., 24. King J., 33. Robinson A.
Fulham substitutes: 5. Andersen J., 10. Cairney T., 11. Kevin, 23. Lecomte B., 20. Manuel Angel, 8. Palacios C., 9. Rodrigo Muniz, 30. Sessegnon R., 2. Tete K.
Fulham head coach: Arbeloa A.
Hull starting lineup: 19. Tzolakis K., 6. Ajayi S., 10. Belloumi M., 2. Coyle L. (captain), 25. Crooks M., 15. Egan J., 22. Herrington L., 9. McBurnie O., 18. Norton-Cuffy B., 27. Slater R., 7. Thomas S.
Hull substitutes: 11. Gelhardt J., 3. Giles R., 14. Hjerto-Dahl J., 42. Iroegbunam T., 17. McNair P., 5. Morita H., 12. Phillips D., 21. Stroud E., 47. Vaz R.
Hull head coach: Jakirovic S.
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