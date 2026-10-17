Fulham vs Hull: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·38·Sport
Fulham vs Hull: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Fulham vs Hull. Kick-off: 17 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Fulham starting lineup: 1. Leno B., 22. Affengruber D., 3. Bassey C. (captain), 16. Berge S., 14. Bobb O., 21. Castagne T., 19. Charles S., 7. Garcia G., 17. Iwobi A., 24. King J., 33. Robinson A.

Fulham substitutes: 5. Andersen J., 10. Cairney T., 11. Kevin, 23. Lecomte B., 20. Manuel Angel, 8. Palacios C., 9. Rodrigo Muniz, 30. Sessegnon R., 2. Tete K.

Fulham head coach: Arbeloa A.

Hull starting lineup: 19. Tzolakis K., 6. Ajayi S., 10. Belloumi M., 2. Coyle L. (captain), 25. Crooks M., 15. Egan J., 22. Herrington L., 9. McBurnie O., 18. Norton-Cuffy B., 27. Slater R., 7. Thomas S.

Hull substitutes: 11. Gelhardt J., 3. Giles R., 14. Hjerto-Dahl J., 42. Iroegbunam T., 17. McNair P., 5. Morita H., 12. Phillips D., 21. Stroud E., 47. Vaz R.

Hull head coach: Jakirovic S.

FulhamHullPremier League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A New Era at Chelsea: How Is Alonso Preparing His Team for the Premier League Season?A New Era at Chelsea: How Is Alonso Preparing His Team for the Premier League Season?10 August 08:15Gonzalo Garcia Says Goodbye to Real Madrid: A 12-Year Journey Ends...Gonzalo Garcia Says Goodbye to Real Madrid: A 12-Year Journey Ends...4 August 10:30Arbeloa takes his Real protégé: £40 million transferArbeloa takes his Real protégé: £40 million transfer4 August 05:18Real Madrid Academy Generates Record Revenue Through TransfersReal Madrid Academy Generates Record Revenue Through Transfers31 July 16:31Real Sold Their Talent to Fulham: Smart Strategic Clauses...Real Sold Their Talent to Fulham: Smart Strategic Clauses...30 July 19:12Arbeloa wants to bring Real Madrid striker to FulhamArbeloa wants to bring Real Madrid striker to Fulham27 July 11:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...