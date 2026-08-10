A New Era at Chelsea: How Is Alonso Preparing His Team for the Premier League Season?

·47·Sport
A New Era at Chelsea: How Is Alonso Preparing His Team for the Premier League Season?

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso spoke about the football system and tactical philosophy he aims to establish at the London club.

According to the Spanish coach, flexibility and tactical variety on the pitch should become the Blues’ main weapons.

“We need to be an unpredictable team for our opponents”

Xabi Alonso spoke to The Athletic about Chelsea’s players’ potential and the team’s style of play for the new season:

“We want to have different options in our approach. Our squad includes high-level players who can easily adapt to different tactical formations. The basic principles will not change, but our movements and decisions on the pitch may vary.

We need to become a team that is unpredictable and as flexible as possible for our opponents. We do not intend to stick to one single idea. The more tactical options we have, the stronger and more dangerous our team will be.”, the source quoted Alonso as saying.

Premier League opener: derby against Fulham

For context, Chelsea, led by Xabi Alonso, will begin the new Premier League season with an away match. The London club will visit Fulham on August 24 in the opening round.

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ChelseaXabi AlonsoFulhamPremier LeagueThe Athletic
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