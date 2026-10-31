Hull vs Ipswich: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Hull vs Ipswich: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Hull vs Ipswich. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Hull starting lineup: 19. Tzolakis K., 6. Ajayi S., 10. Belloumi M., 2. Coyle L., 15. Egan J., 3. Giles R., 42. Iroegbunam T., 9. McBurnie O., 32. Mendy N., 27. Slater R., 21. Stroud E.

Hull head coach: Jakirovic S.

Ipswich starting lineup: 28. Walton C., 3. Davis L., 6. Diop I., 19. Emersonn, 10. Enciso J., 7. Fatawu I., 12. Florentino, 26. O'Shea D., 42. Ouattara A., 25. Palacios E., 11. Philogene J.

Ipswich head coach: O'Neil G.

Live report LIVE
1
The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.
20:02
Players are on the pitch and Hull kicks off.
20:00
The head referee for today's match will be Thomas Kirk.
20:00
You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.
20:00
Welcome to the live text commentary of today's match. Follow all the key events on the pitch as they happen. Enjoy the game.
HullIpswichPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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