Real Madrid Academy Generates Record Revenue Through Transfers

·0·Sport
Real Madrid Academy Generates Record Revenue Through Transfers

Real Madrid continues to break financial records through the sale of players from its legendary La Fabrica academy. Although the previous record was broken just a few weeks ago, deals completed yesterday further enriched the club's coffers. As reported by AS, the royal club is bringing the total revenue from youth player transfers close to the €200 million mark. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is reported that Los Blancos had already surpassed their previous record of €102 million earned from academy player transfers in the summer of 2017. Yesterday, another agreement was finalized to further improve this figure. Accordingly, Gonzalo García was sold to English club Fulham. Additionally, according to club terms, another academy graduate, César Palacios, is close to moving to the exact same English team.

Details of Gonzalo García's Transfer

According to previous reports from AS, Valdebebas officials demanded around €60 million for the player. As a result, negotiations between the parties concluded successfully, reaching the stage of signing an official deal. Gonzalo García's transfer will bring Real Madrid a guaranteed fee of €40 million plus an additional €2 million in variable bonuses.

According to this agreement, Fulham will own 70 percent of the player's sporting rights. Nevertheless, neither the player nor the Spanish club wanted to cut ties completely. Although García is leaving for now, he has not hidden his intention to return to Madrid in the future. Real Madrid's management also assesses this deal as economically beneficial and a great opportunity for the player's growth.

Future Guarantees and Conditions

The Madrid club did not forget about future safety measures when letting go of their academy graduate. The club retains the first-refusal right to buy back the player if he moves to another team in the future. Furthermore, the remaining 30 percent share belonging to the club could bring additional revenue to Real Madrid if Gonzalo is transferred to another team later on.

For now, during this summer transfer window, Gonzalo García's sale stands as the club's second-largest deal. The financial potential of the academy and the system of producing young talents are becoming one of the main pillars not only in sports but also in strengthening the club's economy. According to experts, this amount is expected to grow even further with other transfers yet to be finalized.

Real MadridLa FabricaFootball TransfersFulhamGonzalo García
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