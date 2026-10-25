Hull vs Brentford: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·24·Sport
Hull vs Brentford: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Hull vs Brentford. Kick-off: 25 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Hull starting lineup: 19. Tzolakis K., 6. Ajayi S., 10. Belloumi M., 2. Coyle L. (captain), 15. Egan J., 3. Giles R., 22. Herrington L., 42. Iroegbunam T., 9. McBurnie O., 27. Slater R., 21. Stroud E.

Hull substitutes: 50. Cho M., 25. Crooks M., 11. Gelhardt J., 17. McNair P., 5. Morita H., 18. Norton-Cuffy B., 12. Phillips D., 7. Thomas S., 47. Vaz R.

Hull head coach: Jakirovic S.

Brentford starting lineup: 1. Kelleher C., 20. Ajer K., 2. Hickey A., 8. Jensen M. (captain), 33. Kayode M., 23. Lewis-Potter K., 11. Ouattara Da., 18. Sangare M., 7. Schade K., 9. Thiago I., 4. van den Berg S.

Brentford substitutes: 19. Anthony J., 22. Collins N., 24. Damsgaard M., 25. Diouf M., 48. Fredrick B., . Gustavo Nunes, 44. Schuster J., 12. Valdimarsson H. R., 13. Wilson C.

Brentford head coach: O'Connor K.

Live report1-0 LIVE
46
The second half has just begun.
45+3
First half ends.
45+2
Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) delivers the ball into the box, but finds no teammate. A very poor cross.
45+2
One of the Hull players started his run too early, and the referee blew the whistle for offside.
45+1
Сепп ван ден Берг (Брентфорд) қоидабузарлик учун жазоланди. Роберт Жонс вазиятни яққол кўриб турди ва ҳуштагини чалди.
45
2 minutes added to the game.
44
Kevin Schade (Brentford) receives the ball inside the box and fires a dangerous shot, but a defender blocks it—too early to celebrate. Hard to say if the keeper would have saved it.
42
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) tries to thread a through ball, but fails to find any of his teammates.
40
The linesman raised his flag because one of the Brentford players was in an offside position.
39
Tim Iroegbunam (Hull City) commits a foul on his opponent, but escapes punishment from the referee.
39
Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) is breaking the golden rule: "Treat others how you want to be treated." He made a rough challenge, and Robert Jones had no choice but to blow for a foul.
38
Brentford win a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants are pointing towards the corner flag.
38
Brentford are currently controlling the ball with precise passing between players.
35
Corner kick awarded to Brentford.
33
Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) floats a cross into the box. Unfortunately, the opposition defenders easily deal with the delivery and clear.
32
Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) delivered a dangerous cross into the box looking for a teammate's head, but the defender jumped higher to clear the danger.
29
Robert Jones blows the whistle for a very rough foul by Kevin Schade (Brentford) in the challenge for the ball.
28
The referee blows his whistle, Brentford will take a corner.
26
Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) made a rough challenge, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.
241-0
Goal! Oliver McBurnie (Hull City) won the mental battle and fired an unstoppable penalty into the bottom right corner of Caoimhin Kelleher's net.
23🟨
Robert Jones shows a yellow card to Aaron Hickey (Brentford) for a rough foul.
23🎯
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) commits a foul, and Robert Jones blows his whistle. PENALTY to Hull! Almost all the visiting players surround the referee to protest. However, the decision stands.
22
The ball went out of play. Hull will take a corner kick.
20
Brentford players were caught offside.
19
None of the Hull players could reach the corner kick as the delivery was too heavy and went out of play.
18
Brentford players are showing combinational football and trying to create a goal-scoring opportunity, but they'll have to wait as they lost the ball due to an inaccurate pass.
15
Hull is organizing the play with precise and beautiful passes to create new attacking opportunities.
11
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) receives the ball and fires a low shot from medium range towards the center of the goal, but Konstantinos Tzolakis is in position and easily gathers it.
9
Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) took a free kick from mid-range, but his shot went just a few inches over the crossbar.
8
The home team will take a free kick from a comfortable distance.
7
Kevin Schade (Brentford) wins the ball back, but the referee blows for a foul. He is not happy with the decision!
6
The ball went out of play. Hull will have a chance to score from a corner.
6
Hull took the corner short instead of crossing into the box.
5
Lewie Coyle (Hull City) played the ball forward, but one of the defenders blocked it.
2
Hall's players are passing the ball accurately to each other and waiting for a good opportunity to start an attack, but a mistake happens and the ball is lost.
2
The referee blew the whistle as Michael Kayode (Brentford) committed a rough foul on an opponent.
1
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.
19:01
Brentford gets the game underway.
19:00
Let's introduce the main referee for today's match, he is Robert Jones.
19:00
We now know the starting line-ups. You can find them in the match details.
19:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you instant updates on everything happening in the match. Starting lineups will be announced very soon.
HullBrentfordPremier League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Fulham vs Hull: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryFulham vs Hull: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 17:50Brentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBrentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 17:47In 7th round of EPL, Manchester City and Liverpool secure important away victoriesIn 7th round of EPL, Manchester City and Liverpool secure important away victories17 October 21:11"Brentford" defeats London giant "Chelsea" with a score of 3:0"Brentford" defeats London giant "Chelsea" with a score of 3:019 September 07:08Inter Rejects €40 Million OfferInter Rejects €40 Million Offer5 August 15:36Jordan Henderson terminates contract with Brentford and begins his career at ChelseaJordan Henderson terminates contract with Brentford and begins his career at Chelsea29 July 19:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran