Hull vs Brentford: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 The second half has just begun.

45+3 First half ends.

45+2 Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) delivers the ball into the box, but finds no teammate. A very poor cross.

45+2 One of the Hull players started his run too early, and the referee blew the whistle for offside.

45+1 Сепп ван ден Берг (Брентфорд) қоидабузарлик учун жазоланди. Роберт Жонс вазиятни яққол кўриб турди ва ҳуштагини чалди.

45 2 minutes added to the game.

44 Kevin Schade (Brentford) receives the ball inside the box and fires a dangerous shot, but a defender blocks it—too early to celebrate. Hard to say if the keeper would have saved it.

42 Mathias Jensen (Brentford) tries to thread a through ball, but fails to find any of his teammates.

40 The linesman raised his flag because one of the Brentford players was in an offside position.

39 Tim Iroegbunam (Hull City) commits a foul on his opponent, but escapes punishment from the referee.

39 Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) is breaking the golden rule: "Treat others how you want to be treated." He made a rough challenge, and Robert Jones had no choice but to blow for a foul.

38 Brentford win a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants are pointing towards the corner flag.

38 Brentford are currently controlling the ball with precise passing between players.

35 Corner kick awarded to Brentford.

33 Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) floats a cross into the box. Unfortunately, the opposition defenders easily deal with the delivery and clear.

32 Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) delivered a dangerous cross into the box looking for a teammate's head, but the defender jumped higher to clear the danger.

29 Robert Jones blows the whistle for a very rough foul by Kevin Schade (Brentford) in the challenge for the ball.

28 The referee blows his whistle, Brentford will take a corner.

26 Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) made a rough challenge, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.

24 Goal! Oliver McBurnie (Hull City) won the mental battle and fired an unstoppable penalty into the bottom right corner of Caoimhin Kelleher's net.

23 Robert Jones shows a yellow card to Aaron Hickey (Brentford) for a rough foul.

23 Aaron Hickey (Brentford) commits a foul, and Robert Jones blows his whistle. PENALTY to Hull! Almost all the visiting players surround the referee to protest. However, the decision stands.

22 The ball went out of play. Hull will take a corner kick.

20 Brentford players were caught offside.

19 None of the Hull players could reach the corner kick as the delivery was too heavy and went out of play.

18 Brentford players are showing combinational football and trying to create a goal-scoring opportunity, but they'll have to wait as they lost the ball due to an inaccurate pass.

15 Hull is organizing the play with precise and beautiful passes to create new attacking opportunities.

11 Aaron Hickey (Brentford) receives the ball and fires a low shot from medium range towards the center of the goal, but Konstantinos Tzolakis is in position and easily gathers it.

9 Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) took a free kick from mid-range, but his shot went just a few inches over the crossbar.

8 The home team will take a free kick from a comfortable distance.

7 Kevin Schade (Brentford) wins the ball back, but the referee blows for a foul. He is not happy with the decision!

6 The ball went out of play. Hull will have a chance to score from a corner.

6 Hull took the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

5 Lewie Coyle (Hull City) played the ball forward, but one of the defenders blocked it.

2 Hall's players are passing the ball accurately to each other and waiting for a good opportunity to start an attack, but a mistake happens and the ball is lost.

2 The referee blew the whistle as Michael Kayode (Brentford) committed a rough foul on an opponent.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

19:01 Brentford gets the game underway.

19:00 Let's introduce the main referee for today's match, he is Robert Jones.

19:00 We now know the starting line-ups. You can find them in the match details.