Aston Villa vs Fulham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Aston Villa vs Fulham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Fulham. Kick-off: 1 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 47. Alysson, 2. Cash M., 27. Goretzka L., 11. Jackson N., 8. Kamara B., 3. Lindelof V., 22. Maatsen I., 44. Manzambi J., 7. McGinn J. (captain), 14. Torres P.

Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.

Fulham starting lineup: 1. Leno B., 22. Affengruber D., 3. Bassey C. (captain), 16. Berge S., 14. Bobb O., 21. Castagne T., 19. Charles S., 7. Garcia G., 17. Iwobi A., 24. King J., 33. Robinson A.

Fulham head coach: Arbeloa A.

Aston VillaFulhamPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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