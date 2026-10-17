Manchester City vs Ipswich: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Manchester City vs Ipswich. Kick-off: 17 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 32. Bouaddi A., 3. Dias R. (captain), 11. Doku J., 47. Foden P., 6. Guehi M., 9. Haaland E., 8. Kovacic M., 7. Ndiaye I., 27. Nunes M., 33. O'Reilly N.
Manchester City substitutes: 21. Ait-Nouri R., 37. Allan Elias, 5. Anderson E., 10. Cherki R., 17. Fernandez E., 24. Gvardiol J., 45. Khusanov A., 28. Rulli G., 42. Semenyo A.
Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.
Ipswich starting lineup: 28. Walton C., 3. Davis L., 6. Diop I., 19. Emersonn, 10. Enciso J., 12. Florentino, 24. Greaves J., 38. Maeda D., 26. O'Shea D. (captain), 42. Ouattara A., 25. Palacios E.
Ipswich substitutes: 29. Akpom Ch., 47. Clarke J., 7. Fatawu I., 9. Flemming Z., 2. Furlong D., 4. Kipre C., 5. Matusiwa A., 11. Philogene J., 37. Scherpen K.
Ipswich head coach: O'Neil G.
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