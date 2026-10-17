In 7th round of EPL, Manchester City and Liverpool secure important away victories

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In 7th round of EPL, Manchester City and Liverpool secure important away victories

In the 7th round of the English Premier League, two giants fighting for the top spot — Manchester City and Liverpool played dramatic and goal-rich matches away from home.

While Enzo Maresca's "Citizens" overcame the "Ipswich" hurdle with a 3:2 scoreline, "Liverpool" clinched a determined 2:1 comeback victory against "Brentford" in a match where the hosts were reduced to 9 men.

Haaland's brace and Abduqodir Khusanov's entry onto the pitch

Manchester City faced much tougher resistance than expected away:

  • Exchange of goals: Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but 2 minutes later Daizen Maeda equalized;

  • Erling Haaland's benefaction: The Norwegian striker scored two goals in the 34th and 69th minutes, registering a brace and putting the Mancunians ahead 3:1;

  • Abduqodir Khusanov's substitution: In the 76th minute of the match, the coaching staff brought on Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Khusanov in place of Matheus Nunes. Our compatriot helped strengthen the defensive line;

  • Late penalty: In the 90th minute, Ipswich player Flemming accurately converted an 11-meter penalty kick to narrow the score — 3:2.

EPL. Round 7

«Ipswich» — «Manchester City» 2:3

Goals: Maeda (21), Flemming (90 penalty) — Foden (19), Haaland (34, 69).

  • «Manchester City»: Donnarumma, Nunes (Khusanov, 76), Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Anderson, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Buaddi, Cherki, Haaland.

  • «Ipswich»: Walton, Diop, O'Shea, Davis, Ouattara, Lukić, Enciso, Philogene-Bidace, Palacios, Fatawu, Emerson.

Brentford left with 9 men and Liverpool's resilience

In another fierce match of the round, Liverpool initially conceded but ultimately snatched victory:

  • First-half strike: Near the end of the half (44th minute), Lewis-Potter put the hosts ahead;

  • Resolute comeback: In the second half, the "Reds" increased the pressure: Muñoz equalized in the 62nd minute, and Alexander Isak scored the winning goal in the 70th minute — 1:2;

  • Hosts' 2 red cards: Tension during the match reached such a level that Brentford was forced to finish the game with 9 players.

«Brentford» — «Liverpool» 1:2

Goals: Lewis-Potter (44) — Muñoz (62), Isak (70).

  • «Brentford»: Kelleher, Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Diouf, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Anthony, Jensen, Thiago.

  • «Liverpool»: Alisson, Araújo, van Dijk, Jaket, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Muñoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak.

Following the next round of the Premier League, the leaders have strengthened their positions and continue their fierce rivalry in the championship race.

Manchester CityLiverpoolIpswichBrentford
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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