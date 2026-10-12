Fulham sets strict ultimatum for Alvaro Arbeloa — 4 points in 2 matches

The managerial question has come to the fore at London's Fulham club, which has had an unsuccessful start to the season in the English Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, the club's management has given Spanish specialist Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed only this summer, a final chance to turn the team's situation around.

The defeat to Ipswich in the 6th round (1:2) was the final straw that broke the management's patience, and clear conditions were set for the coaching staff.

Strict demand: 4 points in the next two rounds

The bosses of the London club have set a two-match deadline for the Spanish coach to save his future:

Clear task: Arbeloa has been tasked with gathering at least 4 points in the upcoming two matches against Hull City and Coventry;

Future in question: If the team fails to achieve this minimum result, the management will consider terminating the contract with the Spanish specialist ahead of schedule.

Agents become active, while Fulham is among the outsiders

The London club's position in the EPL standings has reached an alarming level:

Bottom of the table: Following the results of six rounds, Fulham has managed to record only 2 points to its name and is sitting at the very bottom of the standings;

Candidates being offered: Following Arbeloa's unsuccessful run, football agents have begun contacting the club's management to offer various new candidates for the head coach position.

For the former Real Madrid and Spain national team defender, who arrived with high hopes in the summer, the next two fixtures will become a decisive final that determines the fate of his managerial career in the Premier League.