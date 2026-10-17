In the next round of the English Premier League (EPL), tournament leader Manchester City hosted the resilient Ipswich team at home, securing an important 3:2 victory in a tense and fierce match.

This encounter also held special significance for Uzbek football fans. Our national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov took to the pitch at a crucial stage of the game, actively participating in maintaining the score and strengthening the defense.

Another brace from Haaland, but Ipswich fought until the end

The main events of the goal-rich and drama-filled match unfolded as follows:

Fast attacks and a quickly restored balance: Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the match. However, the hosts' joy was short-lived — two minutes later, Daizen Maeda equalized on a counter-attack (1:1);

Erling Haaland's benefit: The Norwegian striker scored two accurate shots in the 34th and 69th minutes, formalizing his brace and putting "City" ahead 3:1;

Penalty in the 90th minute: Ipswich did not surrender until the final seconds, and in the 90th minute, Zeki Flemming successfully converted a penalty to narrow the gap, but this was not enough to restore parity — 3:2.

Khusanov's introduction to the game and expert ratings

In the 77th minute of the match, replacing the injured Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov was brought on to play right-back. Although our compatriot is a central defender by trade, he acted calmly and reliably in the new role, neutralizing all opponent pressure:

Erling Haaland — 8.5/10: Man of the match; scored two crucial goals to secure the victory.

Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku — 8/10: Created constant pressure on both flanks and provided assists.

Matheus Nunes — 8/10: Showed a flawless performance on the right flank until getting injured.

Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, and Ayoub Bouaddi — 7.5/10: Completely controlled the center of the pitch; Foden scored his long-awaited goal, and Kovacic provided an assist.

Ruben Dias — 7/10: Confidently led the defensive line as captain.

Abdukodir Khusanov — 6/10: Joined the game with high enthusiasm, actively participated in duels, and prevented any danger on his assigned flank.

Josko Gvardiol, Enzo Fernandez, Nico O'Reilly, and Elliot Anderson — 6.5/10: Acted actively in attacks, but allowed certain defensive lapses.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Antoine Semenyo — 6/10: The goalkeeper was not at fault for the goals, but struggled to clear some passes.

Marc Guehi — 5/10: Made a positional error on the first goal and conceded a penalty at the end of the game.

Standings situation and upcoming matches

Following this important success, Manchester City has raised its points to 21, continuing to lead the EPL standings alone. Ipswich remained in 10th place with 9 points.