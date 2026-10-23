Ipswich vs Nottingham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Ipswich vs Nottingham. Kick-off: 24 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Ipswich starting lineup: 28. Walton C., 3. Davis L., 6. Diop I., 19. Emersonn, 10. Enciso J., 7. Fatawu I., 12. Florentino, 26. O'Shea D., 42. Ouattara A., 25. Palacios E., 11. Philogene J.
Ipswich substitutes: 29. Akpom Ch., 47. Clarke J., 9. Flemming Z., 2. Furlong D., 24. Greaves J., 38. Maeda D., 5. Matusiwa A., 32. Nunez M., 37. Scherpen K.
Ipswich head coach: O'Neil G.
Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 23. Cunha, 19. Delap L., 10. Gibbs-White M., 24. McAtee J., 31. Milenkovic N., 27. Munoz D., 5. Murillo, 14. Ndoye D., 21. Schlager X., 3. Williams N.
Nottingham substitutes: 34. Aina O., 2. Diomande O., 7. Hudson-Odoi C., 12. John Victor, 15. Kalimuendo A., 25. Netz L., 6. Sangare I., 9. Wood Ch., 22. Yates R.
Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.
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