Ipswich vs Nottingham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Ipswich vs Nottingham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Ipswich vs Nottingham. Kick-off: 24 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Ipswich starting lineup: 28. Walton C., 3. Davis L., 6. Diop I., 19. Emersonn, 10. Enciso J., 7. Fatawu I., 12. Florentino, 26. O'Shea D., 42. Ouattara A., 25. Palacios E., 11. Philogene J.

Ipswich substitutes: 29. Akpom Ch., 47. Clarke J., 9. Flemming Z., 2. Furlong D., 24. Greaves J., 38. Maeda D., 5. Matusiwa A., 32. Nunez M., 37. Scherpen K.

Ipswich head coach: O'Neil G.

Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 23. Cunha, 19. Delap L., 10. Gibbs-White M., 24. McAtee J., 31. Milenkovic N., 27. Munoz D., 5. Murillo, 14. Ndoye D., 21. Schlager X., 3. Williams N.

Nottingham substitutes: 34. Aina O., 2. Diomande O., 7. Hudson-Odoi C., 12. John Victor, 15. Kalimuendo A., 25. Netz L., 6. Sangare I., 9. Wood Ch., 22. Yates R.

Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.

IpswichNottinghamPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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