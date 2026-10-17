How was Abdukodir Husanov's performance evaluated in the match against Ipswich?

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How was Abdukodir Husanov's performance evaluated in the match against Ipswich?

In the next round of the English Premier League, leaders Manchester City secured a hard-fought and tense 3-2 comeback victory at home against Ipswich. This match once again drew the attention of Uzbek fans as our national team defender, 22-year-old Abdukodir Husanov, took the field for the "Citizens".

The prestigious international statistical platform Flashscore officially rated Husanov's performance alongside all other players following the conclusion of the match.

Husanov's performance in a new role and the Flashscore rating

The Uzbek footballer's actions on the pitch and his rating are reflected in the following details:

  • Substitution time and position: Abdukodir Husanov came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, replacing the unexpectedly injured Matheus Nunes;

  • Reliability on the right flank: Primarily a central defender, Husanov took up the right-back position and played reliably on his flank until the final whistle of the match;

  • 6.4 rating: Flashscore experts and algorithms rated our compatriot's performance with 6.4 points. Interestingly, the team's main goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and defender Nico O'Reilly were also awarded the exact same rating of 6.4 points;

  • Lowest rating: Among the hosts, the lowest rating went to Antoine Semenyo (6.3 points), who came on at the same time as Husanov in the 77th minute but failed to make an impact in attack.

Erling Haaland — the absolute hero of the match

The Norwegian striker once again proved his star status in the match:

  • 9.3 rating and a brace: Scoring two goals in the match, Erling Haaland became the man of the match according to Flashscore with a rating of 9.3;

  • Leaders: Mateo Kovacic, who played actively in the middle of the pitch, and Phil Foden, who opened the scoring in the 19th minute, both earned 8.4 points;

  • Goal sequence: Foden (19) and Haaland's (34, 69) goals were answered by the visitors through Daizen Maeda (21) and Zian Flemming from a penalty in the 90th minute.

Manchester City continues to lead

This victory allowed the "Citizens" to maintain their absolute dominance in the standings:

  • 21 points: Manchester City increased their points tally to 21, firmly holding the first place in the English Premier League table;

  • Ipswich in 10th place: The visiting team, who put up a fight but ultimately lost, remained in 10th place with 9 points.

Abdukodir HusanovManchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueIpswich
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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